VIDEO: Attorney General Moody Hosts 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run at State Capitol Benefiting Special Olympics Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run, benefiting Special Olympics Florida. Roughly 300 local law enforcement officers participated in the initial two-mile run this morning in Tallahassee. Law enforcement officers and supporters joined Attorney General Moody at Florida’s Historic Capitol for the ceremony. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest annual public relations and fundraising event for Special Olympics Florida, with thousands of law enforcement and Special Olympics athletes running hundreds of miles throughout the state.
Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am excited to host the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run today and back our great officers as they continue to support Special Olympics Florida on their 50th anniversary. Law enforcement officers are always giving back, and the Torch Run is just another great example of their dedication and commitment to serving others. Through this statewide event, we can promote and support the Special Olympics and provide these athletes an opportunity to shine through physical competition and exercise.”The Law Enforcement Torch Run began in 1981 as a way for officers to be active in the community and support Special Olympics. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope into the Special Olympics opening ceremonies of local, state, national, regional and world games. The flame symbolizes courage and celebration of diversity uniting communities around the globe.
Every year, the Flame of Hope travels through Florida in an intrastate relay of simultaneous routes throughout the state. More than 3,000 officers and hundreds of Special Olympics Florida athletes carry the torch on the 1,500-mile relay through all 67 counties in Florida.
The Torch Run will finish at the start of the Special Olympics State Summer Games in Orlando on May 20, hosted by Special Olympics Florida. The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games will take place from June 5-12, also in Orlando.Special Olympics Florida serves more than 50,000 athletes and is celebrating its 50th year supporting people with intellectual disabilities.The Special Olympics is a global movement that serves more than five million athletes in 169 countries. The organization empowers athletes to improve physical fitness, build confidence and find new friendships, all while having fun and learning life lessons.
