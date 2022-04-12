PennDOT Announces Work to Begin on Four Culvert Replacements in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that construction is scheduled to begin Monday, April 18, on a project to replace four poor condition structures in Bucks County and maintain safe and efficient crossings for the traveling public.

"Ensuring a safe and reliable transportation network is our top priority," said Acting District 6 Executive Louis R. Belmonte. "It is critical that we continue to address poor condition structures throughout the state and in District 6."

Beginning Monday, April 18, work will begin to replace the Deerwood Lane structure over Kimples Creek in Haycock Township, Bucks County. The culvert was closed in July 2021 due to a vehicular crash that severely damaged one side of structure. Prior to its closure, the culvert was posted for 10 tons.

Since the closure, motorists have been directed to use Route 563 (Mountainview Drive), Old Bethlehem Road and Sawmill Road. The closure will remain in place until the project completion in late June.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

PennDOT's contractor will replace the existing structure with a 24-foot-long, 18-foot-wide concrete box culvert. Built in 1882, and rehabilitated in 1971, the culvert carries an average of 512 vehicles per day.

The other structures included in this culvert replacement project include the following:

Stony Hill Road over Brock Creek in Lower Makefield Township, Bucks County;

Aquetong Road over a Branch of Aquetong Creek in Solebury Township, Bucks County; and

East Cherry Road over a Branch of Tohickon Creek in Richland Township, Bucks County.

C. Abbonizio Contractors, Inc., of Sewell, New Jersey, is the general contractor on this $3.8 million culvert replacement project that is financed with 100 percent state funds.

Work on the entire project is expected to be completed in late summer 2024.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

