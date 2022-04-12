Submit Release
Major Bridge Preservation Project to Begin on I-81 and Route 22 in Dauphin County

Contractor to restrict traffic on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to just north of I-81

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a major bridge preservation project is set to begin this month on multiple bridges and ramps on Interstate 81 and Route 22 in the City of Harrisburg and Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County.

This work includes bridge preservation work, approach pavement work, sign and sign structure replacements, and other miscellaneous construction on I-81 from Progress Avenue in the City of Harrisburg to the Susquehanna River at the George N. Wade Bridge in Susquehanna Township, and on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to about 0.5 miles north of I-81 in the city.

Weather permitting, Stage 1 construction will begin on Monday, April 25, with work on bridges on Route 22 from Elmerton Avenue to just north of I-81. There will be long-term lane restrictions in place on eastbound Route 22. This stage of the project is expected to be completed in early June.

Deblin, Inc., of Mechanicsburg, PA, is the prime contractor on this $9,884,046 project. This project is expected to be completed by October 27, 2023.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

