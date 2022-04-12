April 12 - JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin Qualifies for State Primary Ballot

Denver, April 12, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced today that JulieMarie Shepherd Macklin, Republican candidate for Colorado State Senate, District 27, has submitted the required number of signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for Colorado State Senate are required to collect 1,000 signatures (or 30% of votes cast in the last election, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801, C.R.S. Shepherd Macklin submitted 1,168 valid signatures, eclipsing the 1,000-signature threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,526

Number of entries rejected: 358

Number of entries accepted: 1,168

Number of valid signatures required: 1,000

For a complete statement of sufficiency (PDF), click here.

For an updated list of 2022 State Primary petitioning candidates to date, click here.

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.