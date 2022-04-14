Privately Held Formaspace Announces 33% Growth, New Leadership & Major Capital Investments to Support Ongoing Growth
The Austin-based furniture manufacturer promoted 3 team members to President, VP & Business Development Manager to sustain momentum as orders are on the rise.
Thanks to Frank Bucher’s leadership, Formaspace has continued to grow significantly despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic and current supply-chain issues.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Formaspace CEO Jeff Turk announced today that Frank Bucher, who joined the company in 2017 as Executive Vice President of Sales, will assume the role of Formaspace President effective immediately. Turk will continue in his role as CEO, focusing on the company’s long-term strategic direction.
— Jeff Turk
Promoted to COO in 2020, Bucher successfully oversaw operations, industrial design, engineering, sales, marketing, and customer support functions. Leading these business units during a time of uncertainty, Bucher helped Formaspace pivot, grow, and expand, positioning the company for significant future growth.
“Thanks to Frank Bucher’s leadership, Formaspace has continued to grow significantly despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic and current supply-chain issues,” says Jeff Turk, Formaspace CEO. “Formaspace grew 33% during the pandemic, and revenues during the first two months of 2022 are up 130% year-over-year. I am confident that Frank and his outstanding team of professionals will continue to build on our success and help the company achieve its long-term potential as a leader in the furniture manufacturing industry.”
Formaspace also announced the promotion of two new leadership roles.
Claire Redsun, a long-time furniture industry professional, has been promoted to Vice President of Sales for the Formaspace Contract division, where she will oversee the growth and management of the company’s independent rep network and the contract furniture support team. Redsun joined the company in 2020 as the Formaspace Brand Manager, and she became Director of Business Development in 2021.
Karen Januski now assumes the role of Business Development Manager, taking over for Redsun, where she will be providing subject matter expertise to dealers, designers, and end-users. Januski joined the company in 2018 as Team Lead for the Formaspace Contract Sales Team, where she was a key driver in the channel development and rapid revenue expansion of the Formaspace Contract furniture division.
In addition to its investment in the organization, Formaspace also made significant investments in Q1 2022 to purchase specialized equipment to expand its production capabilities. These investments in vertical integration will create more control over a challenging supply chain environment.
Formaspace is Actively Recruiting for New Leadership Positions
In light of Januski’s promotion, the company is now actively recruiting for an experienced Formaspace Contract Customer Service Support Manager to help oversee the company’s growing contract furniture business.
The company has also engaged a recruiter to identify senior candidates to take on the key role of Vice President of Operations, which will oversee the company’s Production, Supply Chain, Customer Service, and ID&E programs.
To learn more about these and other Formaspace job opportunities, visit the Careers page at https://formaspace.com/careers/
