Cohesion Foundation Launches to Empower and Connect Current Student-Athletes with Charitable Opportunities
Non-profit organization, created with support from essential community leaders and alumni, also to serve as official sponsor of the Buckeyes
The Cohesion Foundation, through its mission statement, has emerged at the perfect time to both educate and connect OSU athletes to charitable endeavors both large and small throughout Ohio”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cohesion Foundation formally has launched as a trusted resource to educate, connect and foster opportunities for current student-athletes to support charities in an effort to build a stronger community.
— Archie Griffin
Concurrently, Cohesion will serve as an official sponsor of the Buckeyes via an exclusive agreement with LEARFIELD’s Ohio State Sports Properties, the university’s athletics multimedia rightsholder. The sponsorship enables Cohesion to have exposure through official Buckeye avenues and serve as a proud sponsor of Buckeyes Care and the Ohio State Four Miler.
As a former Ohio State football player and a lifelong passion for Ohio State athletics, Cohesion President and Founder Gary Marcinick said of the initiative, “Cohesion has developed a strong board of directors, comprised of highly respected and tenured leaders with notable accomplishments in the community. As a board, we look forward to working with student-athletes to support and further empower charities.”
Two most notable Cohesion Foundation supporters include Archie Griffin, two-time Heisman trophy winner, along with legendary golfer, Jack Nicklaus.
“The Cohesion Foundation, through its mission statement, has emerged at the perfect time to both educate and connect OSU athletes to charitable endeavors both large and small throughout the great state of Ohio,” said Archie Griffin. “As a graduate and former athlete of The Ohio State University, I proudly support their efforts.”
Jack Nicklaus states, “As a proud Buckeye, I’m thrilled to support Cohesion Foundation in their efforts to provide athletes with charitable opportunities and improve the lives of others through their participation and efforts.”
Cohesion’s current board of directors includes Dominic Bagnoli (Chairman of the Board), Gary Nicklaus (Vice President), Jessica Nash (Secretary), William Vasil (Treasurer), Robert H. Schottenstein (Trustee), Meg McCabe (Trustee), John H. McConnell II (Trustee), Adam Griffin (Trustee), Zach Boren (Trustee) and Jeff Heuerman (Trustee).
Ohio State Sports Properties is the locally based LEARFIELD team committed to extending the affinity of the Ohio State brand to businesses and corporations of all sizes looking to align with the Buckeyes’ passionate fan base. LEARFIELD, a leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics, does not represent student-athletes. It unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions.
COHESION Foundation
Cohesion Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to supporting and strengthening the Ohio State student athlete community by fostering opportunities through education and charity. Cohesion will apply for tax-exempt status under Code Section 501(c)(3). Cohesion is located at 7652 Sawmill Road, Suite 360, Dublin, OH 43016. For more information, please visit www.cohesionfoundation.com or find us on Instagram @cohesion_foundation or Twitter @Cohesionohio.
Skylar Moore
Cohesion Foundation
Contact@cohesionfoundation.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other