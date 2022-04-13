Anura and University of Delaware Release Important White Paper on Ad Fraud
Study finds COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impact on ad fraud.
Web assets are always vulnerable to fraudsters. They will do anything to earn money, directly or indirectly, from your campaign budget.”MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura, the experts in digital advertising fraud detection, and the University of Delaware today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper that clearly delineates widespread digital advertising fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“COVID-19 and Ad Fraud: Is There a Correlation?” explains that the pandemic and the resulting lockdown, isolation and remote work and school forced people to be more reliant on the internet. And with this increase in online time came greater opportunities for companies to fall victim to advertising fraud caused by bots, malware and human fraud.
The methodology of the white paper was to collect hundreds of data points about visitors that visited their clients’ web assets. The data was then analyzed using a combination of machine learning and experienced engineers, looking for a digital footprint of fraudulent activity. Separate analyses were done in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, India and Peru.
“Our white paper explores how ad fraud during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic came from viewing, clicking, converting or generating false interactions. Web assets are always vulnerable to fraudsters. They will do anything to earn money, directly or indirectly, from your campaign budget,” said the President and CEO of Anura, Rich Kahn.
He continued, “It is essential to stay on top of advertising fraud with solutions that keep fraudsters and bad actors from attacking your digital ad campaigns. Having the most accurate ad fraud solution will protect your company’s web assets. You will see an increase in ROI by eliminating malicious bots and human fraud.”
“COVID-19 and Ad Fraud: Is There a Correlation?” was led by Edward Hartono, Ph.D. and written by Nagashruthi Muttur Shivakumar, Paul Gathii, Namita Bhanot, Yan An and Xiaotian Zhong.
Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately exposing bots, malware and human fraud. Its solution mitigates ad fraud, allowing advertisers to invest more resources toward growing their business. Anura works to eliminate false positives by only marking visitors as fraudulent when it is 100% confident the visitor isn’t real. For more information, visit anura.io.
