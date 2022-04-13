Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,300 in the last 365 days.

Anura and University of Delaware Release Important White Paper on Ad Fraud

Anura's Logo

Study finds COVID-19 pandemic has had significant impact on ad fraud.

Web assets are always vulnerable to fraudsters. They will do anything to earn money, directly or indirectly, from your campaign budget.”
— President and CEO of Anura, Rich Kahn
MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura, the experts in digital advertising fraud detection, and the University of Delaware today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper that clearly delineates widespread digital advertising fraud during the COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 and Ad Fraud: Is There a Correlation?” explains that the pandemic and the resulting lockdown, isolation and remote work and school forced people to be more reliant on the internet. And with this increase in online time came greater opportunities for companies to fall victim to advertising fraud caused by bots, malware and human fraud.

The methodology of the white paper was to collect hundreds of data points about visitors that visited their clients’ web assets. The data was then analyzed using a combination of machine learning and experienced engineers, looking for a digital footprint of fraudulent activity. Separate analyses were done in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, India and Peru.

“Our white paper explores how ad fraud during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic came from viewing, clicking, converting or generating false interactions. Web assets are always vulnerable to fraudsters. They will do anything to earn money, directly or indirectly, from your campaign budget,” said the President and CEO of Anura, Rich Kahn.

He continued, “It is essential to stay on top of advertising fraud with solutions that keep fraudsters and bad actors from attacking your digital ad campaigns. Having the most accurate ad fraud solution will protect your company’s web assets. You will see an increase in ROI by eliminating malicious bots and human fraud.”

“COVID-19 and Ad Fraud: Is There a Correlation?” was led by Edward Hartono, Ph.D. and written by Nagashruthi Muttur Shivakumar, Paul Gathii, Namita Bhanot, Yan An and Xiaotian Zhong.

Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately exposing bots, malware and human fraud. Its solution mitigates ad fraud, allowing advertisers to invest more resources toward growing their business. Anura works to eliminate false positives by only marking visitors as fraudulent when it is 100% confident the visitor isn’t real. For more information, visit anura.io.

Rich Kahn
Anura Solutions, LLC
+1 888-337-0641
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Anura and University of Delaware Release Important White Paper on Ad Fraud

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.