Governor Phil Scott Highlights Importance of Strengthening Vermont’s Communities with Investment in Housing, Economic Development, Infrastructure and More

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott has signed a proclamation declaring April 11-15 Community Development Week. The designation and proclamation focus on the success and impact of the federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which funds housing and economic development projects and public services in communities across the state.

“Making sure all of Vermont’s communities have the opportunity to recover, grow and thrive is one of the most important things we can do to put Vermont on a path to a more prosperous future for all of our 251 towns, cities and villages,” said Governor Scott. “Giving tools to communities, families and workers who have been left behind for far too long is exactly why the Community Development Block Grant program has been so valuable, and why we should expand our efforts to increase economic equity from region to region.”

CDBG is a federal program championed by Vermont’s congressional delegation and administered by the Vermont Community Development Program with the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. It provides millions of dollars in funding each year for projects that help create jobs and housing, provide critical services like childcare, and improve infrastructure and facilities throughout Vermont. In just the last year, $10 million of grant funding has been awarded to towns, villages and cities, leveraging over $84 million in other investment.

In addition to funds available through CDBG, Governor Scott has made strengthening communities a cornerstone of his agenda, focusing his $1 billion proposal for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds on tangible projects to transform communities statewide. These proposals, awaiting consideration in the Legislature, include historic investments to expand housing, broadband and cell service; to improve critical water, sewer and wastewater infrastructure; to address climate change; and to help employers survive and grow following the pandemic.

To view the Governor’s ARPA proposals, visit https://governor.vermont.gov/arpa.

To view the Community Development Week proclamation, visit https://governor.vermont.gov/content/community-development-week-proclamation-22-045.

###