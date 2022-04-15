This Book Makes Easter Even More Special by Removing the Ancient Biblical Mystery
Long thought to be a mystery, Christianity's Holy Trinity doctrine is unveiled in a book entitled "The Mystery of the Trinity Revealed."UNION, KENTUCKY, USA, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dove and Word Publishing announces its book entitled, “The Mystery of the Trinity Revealed.” Scripture passages back each segment necessary to affirm the evidence of its credibility. But as was the case for the New Testament writers, they could not unravel the seemingly mysterious doctrine without today’s vast technical knowledge to provide assistance.
The book’s author, T. R. Bosse, maintains, “The question regarding, 'Who is God' might produce many different answers from the numerous religions in the world. Some look up to the sun, moon, and stars; others reverence wooden and concrete statues. However, out of all those belief systems, only two (Judaism and Christianity) worship the God of the Bible, and only one of them (Christianity) believes in the Trinity. Although the Bible contains many expressions attributed to God, a statement from the book of Deuteronomy offers something seemingly contradictory in the objective of revealing the Trinity. The passage presents the following quote by Moses, “Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God is one Lord.” Over the years, this declaration has kept many from accepting the Trinity as truth. One reason for this unbelief centers on a New Testament passage where Jesus proclaimed that He and His Father are One (John 10:30). When we compare Jesus’ proclamation in contrast to what Moses declared, a puzzling question confronts us, “How can two Gods be one Lord?” Yet, adding even more disparity to the episode, another entity enters the scene, namely God the Holy Ghost. The question becomes, “How can three Gods be one Lord?”
Bosse added, “An assortment of other questions has made the Trinity doctrine one of the most controversial yet least understood topics ever to confront humanity. Many world belief systems teach their followers that the Trinity is a mystery that expresses three Gods. However, society is not alone regarding it as a mystery because so do most Christians. Scholars and theologians sought to realize this puzzling doctrine throughout the ages, but to no avail. What prevented them from finding factual answers? Did God purposely keep this biblical truth hidden from us? Should such an essential Christian doctrine forever carry a stigma that makes it an everlasting secret, or was the Trinity ever a real mystery? To answer the question, “Was the Trinity the mystery that many have concluded all these years?” No—God’s timing was not ready, and technology unavailable to the early Church.”
The book uncovers some remarkable factors about the blood and the Virgin Birth that were unknown in New Testament times and even until the 18th and 19th Centuries. It challenges the intellectual mind of the theologian and astute Bible student to refute the book’s contents.
About the author:
T.R. Bosse is a lay minister who began ministry in 1977 with teaching and church administration involvement. He draws upon 45 plus years of Bible dedication, also serving as a Nursing Home Ministry director, teaching Scripture in nursing homes and hospitals throughout the Northern Kentucky region where he now resides.
"The Mystery of the Trinity Revealed" by T.R. Bosse (ISBN: 978-0-9723974-1-4). Available at: Christianbooks.com and other book outlets worldwide.
Thomas Bosse
Dove & Word Publishing
email us here