Submit Release
News Search

There were 958 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,336 in the last 365 days.

GetBlok.io starts fundraising initiative to support Ukraine based on Proof-of-Work Crypto Mining

Getblok.io started a fundraising initiative “Hashrates for Harmony” to provide humanitarian help for Ukrainians who need support due to the ongoing conflict

PITTSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GetBlok.io is focused on leveraging Blockchain solutions to empower humanity – that is, through the use of distributed ledger, Smart Contracts, and infrastructure capabilities to advance public and private industries through the use of transparent and secure technologies.

Getblok.io is starting a fundraising initiative called “Hashrates for Harmony”. This initiative is aimed to provide humanitarian help for Ukrainians who need support due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The idea of the project is to empower Proof of Work miners of cryptocurrency to contribute their mining hash power to help charitable efforts. GetBlok.io SmartPool offers the option to “enrol” into a charitable subpool of their choice. Each subpool has a fixed fee, which is 100% contributed to the chosen organization. GetBlok.io will donate all proceeds to accredited and validated Non-profit Government Organizations (NGOs). For example, the National Bank of Ukraine has created a charitable fund for this particular purpose.

“We believe, that our mission – Empower humanity through Blockchain – can find its best practical realization in this case. In future, we are going to use the same mechanism for other charity initiatives to support people during disasters, conflicts, and other humanitarian issues” - Vinnie Lima, President of GetBlok.io.

GetBlok.io plans to support the following NGOs per recent polling/votes by our community members:
- Doctors Without Borders
- Save The Children
- Ukrainian Government

All donations will be on-chain and for those NGOs not accepting cryptocurrency donations, GetBlok.io will convert to Fiat and donate with all transactions publicly made available on our website. More details at www.getblok.io/hashrates-for-harmony-faq

About GetBlok.io

GetBlok.io is an innovation and technology fund institution focusing on applying and delivering Education, Solutions, and Capabilities leveraging the latest innovation from Blockchain technologies. Based in Pittsburgh, PA USA with a global presence, GetBlok.io partners with community, blockchains, and technology investments to advance humanity through blockchain solutions.

Media Contact:

GetBlok.io
Robert Kowitt
robert@getblok.io
410.864.8659

Sales Contact:

GetBlok.io
Vinnie Lima
vinnie@getblok.io
410.864.8659

Robert Kowitt
Getblok.io
email us here
+1 4106334444

You just read:

GetBlok.io starts fundraising initiative to support Ukraine based on Proof-of-Work Crypto Mining

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Human Rights, IT Industry, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.