Gov. Spencer Cox appoints Theresa Foxley and Dan Hemmert to Inland Port Authority

SALT LAKE CITY (April 12, 2022) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox has named Theresa Foxley and Dan Hemmert to the Inland Port Authority Board.

In March, the Utah Legislature passed HB443 which requires the governor to appoint two individuals to the Inland Port Authority Board: one who is engaged in statewide economic development or corporate recruitment and retention; and one who is engaged in statewide trade, import and export activities, foreign direct investment, or public-private partnerships.

“Over many years, Theresa and Dan have demonstrated their commitment to Utah and their skill in economic development, public-private partnerships and negotiation,” Gov. Cox said. “I’m so pleased they are willing to bring their expertise to serve the interests of Utahns in their new roles on the Inland Port Authority Board.”

Theresa Foxley is president and CEO of EDCUtah, a position she’s held since 2017. An attorney who enjoys putting deals together, Foxley has attracted dozens of companies on expansion and relocation projects representing various industries throughout the state, including Goldman Sachs, Stadler Rail, and Facebook. Prior to joining EDCUtah, she was a senior leader at the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Earlier in her career, she represented a diverse set of clients in private legal practice on a multitude of general corporate and financial matters. She has a bachelor’s degree in political economy from Utah State University and a law degree from the University of Utah.

Dan Hemmert is executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (Go Utah). Prior to his appointment, Hemmert owned and operated Red Hanger Cleaners, a multi-store retail dry cleaning operation and a disaster recovery/fabric restoration business. He also was a partner in five restaurants and a managing director of a private equity fund among other business ventures. Hemmert also served in the Utah State Senate, where he was the Republican Majority Whip. He has an undergraduate degree in economics, a master’s degree in business administration, and a law degree, all from Brigham Young University.

Download this press release here.

###