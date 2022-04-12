LATFOB 2022 presents, The Jellies and the Crunchers

Reach Out and Make Friends... Love Your Neighbors as you Love Yourself

“It offers an entertaining, kid-friendly introduction to the concepts of diversity and acceptance, admirably delivered in a non-preachy fashion.”” — Blue Ink Review

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Bell released his new book titled, The Jellies and the Crunchers, is about a town populated by two groups who do not like each other: Jellies, who only eat jelly, and Crunchers, who only eat crackers. One day at a park, the two groups arrive with trash from prior outings — because the Jellies refuse to clean up crumbs, and the Crunchers won’t clean jelly. Pressures rise, and an argument erupts. After their fight, they have discovered that eating the combination of jelly and crackers is delicious. Soon, children raised were buying either crackers or jellies, all calling themselves “Jelly Crunchers.”

“The Jellies and the Crunchers is an encouraging picture book that promotes the willingness to branch out from what one knows best. Eye-catching, cheerful color combinations, like the greens and blues of the natural backgrounds, complement the book’s bright clothing accents, though the characters’ pointless, disconnected hands and feet and cartoon facial expressions are rough. Whimsical details help to drive home the residents’ passions: the Jellies wear spoons around their necks, and the Crunchers store their snacks in fanny packs.” — Foreword Reviews.

“I think it’s a great story. I like the moral which is about trying new things and bringing together a community. I think this book is great for kids who are picky about trying new things. The illustrations were great too. They made the story come to life. Kids will not just enjoy the story, they will like the illustrations too. I recommend this amazing book to kids eight years and younger.”— LitPick Book Reviews, Amazon customer review.

Matt Bell is of Irish descent and a father of nine diverse children from all races and walks of life. He loves the beach, skateboarding, and in general, having fun with his family. He also published other books named: The Rounders and the Tallers; and Crazy Cat from Outer Space.

The Jellies and the Crunchers

Written by: Matt Bell

Kindle |

Hardcover |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.