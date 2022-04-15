The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, The Fallen

A Gripping And Formidable Exploration of Human Life From The Perspective of Angels

“Anna looked as if she wanted to speak; however, one looked into the angel’s spellbinding eyes, and she knew. She knew that the answers she sought could only be found on earth. ”—” — Charlaina Johnson.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Charlaina Johnson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled The Fallen. A mysterious novel about a world through the eyes of an angel. Join Rizal, Anna, Eli, and Ezekiel, as they venture and travel on our world, Earth. A forbidden move that entangled them onwards. Check them as they discovered our history; and experience it for the first time.

The author shares where she got the inspiration for writing the book, “The inspiration came from Jeffrey Johnson. The pastor of our church raised the question, ‘What would this world be like without the curse of Genesis?’ I answered with another question, ‘What would it be like to experience the curse for the first time?’ Jeff and I worked on that answer, and that is how the book came up.”

Charlaina Johnson originated from Oregon, but she lived in many places including New Mexico, Arizona, and Missouri. Writing, family, and God were her constant in her life. She pursued an education in Geology but stopped when she was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

