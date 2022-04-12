Joanna Lambert and Jessica Cordova Kramer & Stephanie Wittels Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Joanna Lambert, President and GM of Consumer, Yahoo Jessica Cordova Kramer & Stephanie Wittels, co-founders & CEO/CCO of Lemonada Media Candice Georgiadis

Build high impact teams that are focused on outcomes, not features. If you structure around features, you continue to perpetuate features whether they are awesome or not.” — Joanna Lambert, President and GM of Consumer, Yahoo

Joanna Lambert, President and GM of Consumer, Yahoo

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

Put the customer first and focus on the overall mission to serve them and then determine the ratio of disruption and new ideas to challenging and fixing the status quo of long standing platforms and products.

An example from the pandemic was our Yahoo Finance team noticing a trend of young consumers turning to social media to learn about cryptocurrency like Bitcoin and Ethereum, which is inundated with inaccurate financial information. These new investors are arming themselves with information and taking a nontraditional approach to their investment strategies, moving away from legacy stocks in favor of crypto and meme stocks. We offered a fresh perspective on money management and innovative tools to help these younger consumers navigate their finances. Given it is Finance Literary Month, Yahoo Finance is focused on doubling down on our trusted platform with news and information to help our readers make smart financial decisions, while showcasing and providing information on new asset classes like cryptocurrencies. We also are committed to serving our audience for the current tax season and will provide our Tax Day special on April 12.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Build high impact teams that are focused on outcomes, not features. If you structure around features, you continue to perpetuate features whether they are awesome or not.

Don’t just manage up and don’t just manage your team, make sure you really build your network and relationships with your peers and cross-functional colleagues because that’s the most important thing.

We are sometimes bound by what we know and our perspective. Get outside your frame of reference and push yourself beyond what is familiar to you. This is why diversity is so important, it helps teams to consider issues from different perspectives and step away from your day to day to identify and solve global consumer opportunities.

The full interview is available here

Jessica Cordova Kramer & Stephanie Wittels, co-founders & CEO/CCO of Lemonada Media

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Steph: So much of this is systemic. As we tackle in our show No One Is Coming to Save Us about the childcare crisis, we have failed working parents and caregivers in this country. Childcare is infrastructure, and until we implement institutional support for working parents and caregivers, including paid parental leave and universal early childcare, we will not be able to overcome these obstacles.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder, but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Steph: If more women became founders, I have to believe that more companies would be motivated to implement policies that support working families. The culture of work could change fundamentally.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

Jess: Gosh, that you can do it alone. I am so lucky I have a business partner. And we take care of our working relationships first, before anything else, because it’s the most important part of our success.

Steph: It’s so true. The most important part of our founder titles is the “co” part. We are co-founders and that has made all the difference in the world. I think there’s this myth of the individual founder as visionary. That’s not been the case with us. Our superpowers come from collaboration. First with each other, and as we’ve grown, with our teams. There’s no possible way I could have done any of this on my own. Many hands make light work!

Complete reading the interview here

