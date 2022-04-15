Jeffrey L. Rodengen and Write Stuff Enterprises Leading The Way In Publishing Corporate Histories Since 1986
ABOUT Write Stuff Enterprises
Write Stuff is the leading publisher in the field of company history books focusing on industry and technology. Our mission is to bring to life the compelling stories behind the companies that have had an impact on the world around us. Through meticulous research, lively writing, and award-winning graphic design, we strive to provide the ultimate in corporate histories. As a team, we are dedicated to producing accurate company history books of interest, honesty, and lasting value.
Write Stuff was started to fill a need. At the time company founder Jeff Rodengen was a widely read syndicated columnist, there was no single authoritative source for accurate accounts of the leadership, industries, and organizations that shaped modern industry. Many of his then-future subjects had fascinating company histories, full of dynamic people and loyal fans. These companies, and the men and women who built them, had truly become corporate legends within their industries. The resulting company history books earned Jeff four Pulitzer Prize nominations. Showcasing the unique strategies and evolution of highly successful corporations has become the hallmark of Write Stuff. With privileged access to company archives and in-depth interviews with key company executives, Write Stuff is able to provide readers with unique insights into the strategies for success within the world of business.
We are located in sunny Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. We normally ship via UPS within 24 hours of receiving an order. International orders may take a bit longer, depending on your choice of shipment. You can always be assured that we will provide you with the books you need in a timely manner. Special requests are not a problem. From within the United States.
Jeffrey L. Rodengen joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jeffrey L. Rodengen discusses the newest offerings of Write Stuff Enterprises, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jeffrey L. Rodengen joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jeffrey L. Rodengen was amazing. The success of Write Stuff Enterprises is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jeffrey L. Rodengen on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Write Stuff Enterprises. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jeffrey L. Rodengen who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jeffrey L. Rodengen”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
