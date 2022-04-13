Naropa Hosts Keynote Event "Reconnecting to Soil, Self and Society" to Celebrate its 7th Annual Earth Justice Week

Panelists present their work in eco-art, poetics, and indigenous wisdom and how it relates to what we can do to reconnect to self, society, soil, or all three.

On Wednesday, April 20, Naropa University will present its 7th annual Earth Justice Day keynote event with panelists Ruth Wallen, Ian Sanderson, and graduate student Ana Wysmann. The conversation will be on the topic of "Reconnecting to Soil, Self and Society—An exploration through poetry, photography, and witnessing."The event is open to the public and will begin with a welcome message from Joanna Macy, PhD, the scholar whose pioneering work has informed Naropa's sustainability approach. Panelists will share their individual work in eco-art, poetics, and indigenous wisdom and discuss how it relates to what we can do to reconnect to self, society, soil, or all three. The other two panelists will ask questions and share their perspectives after each presentation, and the broader circle is invited to share as well. Sherry Ellms, faculty lead of the Joanna Macy Center , will guide attendees in an embodied practice to close the event.The event will be held April 20 from 12–1:30PM in-person or via Zoom.Join in person:Naropa University Performing Arts Center2130 Arapahoe AvenueBoulder, CO 80302Join virtually:Zoom link: https://naropa.zoom.us/j/98586429588#success The Wednesday of Earth Justice Week, Earth Justice Day is an action-based social event where Naropa and the wider Boulder community come together to root into the inextricable connections between critical environmental justice and social justice objectives.Previous presenters include:Carl Anthony, a visionary architect, urban planner, author, and founder of Breakthrough CommunitiesDJ Cavem, eco-hip hop artistMark Bekoff, PhD, professor emeritus of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of ColoradoVandana Shiva, PhD, Indian scholar, environmental activist, food sovereignty advocate, and ecofeministJoin Naropa in taking action to build a more socially inclusive and ecologically aware community and world. Learn more about Earth Justice Week at Naropa: https://www.earthjusticeweek.org/ About Naropa University (Naropa.edu): Located in Boulder, Colorado, Naropa University is a private liberal arts institution offering undergraduate and graduate degree programs. As the "birthplace of the modern mindfulness movement," Naropa University is a leader in contemplative education, an approach to learning and teaching that integrates Eastern wisdom studies with traditional Western scholarship. Naropa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission.