Andrew Fanelli of All Pro TKD attains the distinction of Grandmaster, joining the ranks of fewer than 300 worldwide.

LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What precisely is a Grandmaster in the art of Tae Kwon Do? It is the peak of perfection in Tae Kwon Do, and it is only obtained by a small number of persons in the sport. Precisely, there is an estimated number of fewer than 300 in the world. When a person achieves the rank of Grandmaster in Tae Kwon Do, they are regarded to have achieved the 7th degree black belt or higher.

Andrew Fanelli, the founder of All Pro Tae Kwon Do, has been promoted to the rank of Grandmaster as a result of his long-standing record of accomplishment and endurance. He persisted in his art and now owns and operates a respected Tae Kwon Do studio in Los Gatos, California where he has trained thousands of pupils in the art of Tae Kwon Do. He has been trained in the art for 40 years and has been teaching for the past 35 years.

Grandmaster Fanelli holds a 7th degree black belt in the art of Tae Kwon Do, making him the only Grandmaster in the South Bay to hold such a rank (Silicon Valley). The ceremony, which took place at the All Pro Tae Kwon Do studio on Saturday, January 15th at 12 p.m. in front of more than 300 people, took place at the studio.

The fact that Grandmaster Fanelli has more than 40 years of experience in the martial arts business leaves little doubt that he is an excellent instructor for anyone seeking to acquire discipline in the art.

Andrew came from a large Italian family in Los Gatos, California, where he was born and raised. Given his upbringing as one of seven children, he surely learned how to fight over a number of things at a young age, all in good fun, of course. Gracie Fanelli's father was a professional boxer, and it was through him that Grandmaster Fanelli learned about Martial Arts and became interested in it. Andrew worked with the proprietor of a downtown San Jose Garden City boxing club for over five years, learning the sport. Although Andrew had no prior experience with Tae Kwon Do, he became interested after his mother enrolled his younger brother in Tae Kwon Do training in 1982. It was surprising to see how much more Tae Kwon Do captured his attention than boxing did at first. When his mother decided to enroll him in Tae Kwon Do classes in 1982, she did so with the approval of his father.

In his later years, as Grandmaster Fanelli grew in both age and ability, he was confronted with real-world decisions that were not always clear. While still a child, Andrew began working with his father, who had a background in the environmental area, when he was just 13 years old. Andrew began his professional career in high-tech security and private investigation in 1996, when he left his father's business for the first time. Andrew, on the other hand, quickly realized that this was not his area of expertise or interest.

The first time Grandmaster Fanelli opened his Tae Kwon Do studio in April 1997, he did it as a sole proprietor, teaching all lessons and handling all aspects of the business on his own. Additionally to his full-time career in high-tech security and private investigation, he worked 30-40 hours per week at the studio. Continuing in this manner for three years, Grandmaster Fanelli ultimately decided in January 2000 to give his entire focus to his business and passion, All Pro Tae Kwon Do, which he founded.

In the summer of 2012, Grandmaster Andrew Fanelli was inducted into the Master's Hall of Fame in Costa Mesa, California, where he currently resides. In addition, the "Town of Los Gatos" honored Grandmaster Andrew Fanelli with the title of "2008 Los Gatos Businessman of the Year." This photograph of Grandmaster Andrew Fanelli appeared on the front cover of the September 2009 issue of the "Tae Kwon Do Times Magazine."

It is an award-winning facility that provides a broad spectrum of Martial Arts training. Since its inception, Tae Kwon Do (ITF), Muay Thai (Thai Boxing), Boxing, and Cardio Kickboxing have been taught as part of the curriculum at All Pro Tae Kwan Do. Self-Defense Instructors are extraordinarily competent, supportive, and enthusiastic individuals who are dedicated to their profession. Classes are open to both men and women, as well as children.

Grandmaster Fanelli has also been featured on Inspirery and Ideamensch in the recent past.

