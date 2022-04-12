Ellie Mental Health Releases Guide on How to Cope During Politically Uneasy Times
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ellie Mental Health has released a guide on how to cope during politically uneasy times. Many people feel immense anxiety when heavily engaging in the political environment.
Americans feel the negative impacts of political divisiveness, acts of violence, and discrimination. Some witness upsetting events on social media or through the news of events in their communities and experience damaged relationships because of politics.
People need to know how to properly balance being civically engaged and educated alongside their mental health. There are some ways people can help cope with the uneasiness that may come when engaging in politics.
Setting boundaries with the news is a common way to minimize the negative impact of politics. It can seem impossible to escape from what’s happening between social media and the news. The news can be upsetting for many and must be limited to a digestible size.
Some should consider only checking the news during certain times, such as a lunch break, morning, or evening. Practicing present mindfulness on the current conversation, work, or task is another way to set aside the worry one might feel.
Another coping mechanism is focusing on what someone can and can’t control. Some may have a dip in their physical well-being if they are too consumed with stress and anxiety. They should focus on what they can control and use that as a way to be content.
People should also consider taking care of their overall well-being. This means that continuing their exercise, sleep, and healthy diet routine will help their body overall. It can be a way to relieve tension in the body.
Lastly, people should recognize when it is time to walk away from a political conversation that makes them feel uncomfortable. Walking away can help someone avoid a hurtful argument or experience painful repercussions.
Ellie Mental Health is a firm believer in taking the time to better people’s mental health as it will improve their overall well-being. If someone is struggling with their mental health during these challenging times, they should consider contacting Ellie Mental Health on their website.
Lindsey Taylor
