The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Never Alone

Supporting Someone Who Is Suffering From Pains and Struggles

“He and his family are faithfully active in the church. They often pray together at home and in his faith, he has grown.”—” — Teresa Basaldua.

Author Teresa Basaldua will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled, Never Alone. It is an illustration book about a normal, fun-loving boy. He received all that he needed in life and a set to have a bright future. However, one day in a flash, he chooses to attempt to commit suicide. An event in life you may never know when it will happen, the fact you didn't know that person is facing problems, hurt, and loneliness.

The book shows support to the pain-stricken and brings the perception that youth are not alone in their problems and battles and that they can reach out to anyone, it may be a friend or family member to seek help from those who truly care. It informs readers of the impact of mental behaviors, depression, and suicide and how they can be cautious and protect the broken and lost.

The author shares, “Through the process, I learned that suicide is increasing among very young people. And, to my knowledge, a picture book about suicide prevention for young children has never been done. But before anyone thinks that I actually showed anything about suicide itself, let me explain that the story and illustrations do not depict suicidal activity in any fashion. Even the illustrations are very muted, kept to the same three colors throughout the book.”

“This book is different! It tackles the difficult discussion of suicide in young children. And it does it in a very respectful and responsible way.”— Amazon Customer Review.

Never Alone

Written by: Teresa Basaldua

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.