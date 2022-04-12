Quintillion Releases Guide on the HiLDA Ground Station
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quintillion has released a guide on the importance of the HiLDA ground station and why it decided to take their business up to space.
It have revolutionized the technology in Alaska with the fiber optic cables that it implemented. Quintillion is the first and only telecommunications operator to build a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network in the US Arctic.
This network spans 1,700 miles, with 1,200 miles of subsea fiber cables and 500 miles of terrestrial fiber. It originates in Nome and transits along the west coast through Prudhoe Bay and Fairbanks before terminating in Seattle. Quintillion plans to expand its fiber optic cable system to connect it with Asia and Europe through the Arctic.
It have now gone into space to help with satellite downlinking. Their High Latitude Data Acquisition (HiLDA) ground station is located in Utqiaġvik at 72 degrees latitude. This allows companies to launch satellites into space that can downlink the data collected multiple times a day.
Since the ground station is located in one of the highest-latitude locations in the world, it’s on secure US soil. This provides US-based companies, government or military organizations, and American allies a neutral, secure location to downlink and process data from space. The HiLDA’s location allows an extra layer of security as it’s not easily accessible to possible adversaries.
Quintillion’s fiber optic cable network also allows data to be shared easily with organizations. Fiber optic cables are the most reliable, fast way to relay information gathered from satellites. It will enable Quintillion to bundle fiber with our ground station services and connect the downlinking facility to major internet exchanges in the states.
In building the ground station and continuing to complete projects, Quintillion has partnered with:
- ASTAC: the premier local telecom operator on the North Slope
- ASRC Federal: a division of the largest regional Alaska Native corporation
- ATLAS: the developer of the award-winning Freedom™ Software platform
The resources page offers documents and presentations to provide the community and media with information on the Quintillion project and its impact. It also includes a helpful FAQ page and Quintillion’s up-to-date blog discussing industry news and company updates. For parties interested in how the HiLDA ground station impacts their community, visit Quintillion’s website for more information.
