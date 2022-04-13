Anoox Non-Profit Social Network is Now Offering Web Based Video Meetings to Members and Public for Free
Small Business owners can now have instant secure Web based Video meetings for free via their Anoox Social networking account.
Few things truly make the World a better place than being able to instantly meet with one another no matter where we are located! What Anoox is now offering via its Free Video meeting service”CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Business owners can now have instant secure Web based Video meetings for free via their Anoox Social networking account. The new Web based Video by Anoox enables members to have instant Video meetings without having to download and install any Software or App. The new Video meeting feature offers members a complete set of features for controlling their Video meetings such as password protecting their Video rooms, to permission requiring it, etc.
Why is Anoox non-profit Social network offering Web based Video meetings? Managing Director Dean Ansari said that
our Goals here at Anoox non-profit Social network have been:
1- to enable our members to collectively increase Sales and lower cost of Marketing by coming together
2- to enable our members to get the best answers out, which requires Trust between members
3- to enable our members and the Public at large to Connect, Share, Discuss and Discover
Meeting via Video is another huge step toward these goals.
Added to these reasons is that the Pandemic has helped supercharge global e-commerce via online sources and Video meetings, rather than face to face, so offering our members and the public at large a super convenient way to meet online now via Video is the right thing to do to Super charge our member activities and the impact of our non-profit Social network.
For more info about Anoox Video meeting please check out:
https://www.anoox.com/chat/video_chat_description.php
What is most significant about this release:
1- This makes Anoox the only non-profit Social network to offer its members free Web based Video meetings
2- Anoox remains completely bootstrapped after over a decade of serving the Internet community
About Anoox: under development for 10+ Years, by a global team of volunteers and few full time staff, Anoox is the only non-profit Search engine & Social network, dedicated to fostering freedom of information and expression while supporting small businesses with much lower cost Advertising. We invite the members of Press to inform their readers about this most unique Anoox non-profit non-profit Search engine, specially now with the release of Anoox Video meeting service that lets members meet Worldwide via high quality Video & Audio.
Press Contact:
Dean Ansari - (415) 577-5673
Managing Director
press_hub@anoox.com
Dean Ansari
Anoox.com
+1 4155775673
