Finhaven Gateway Inc. receives FINTRAC money services business registration for cryptomarket
Creating a pathway to connect FINToken™ with Private SecuritiesVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Highlights:
● Finhaven™ Gateway Inc. registers with FINTRAC as money services provider
● The registration opens door to offer services to cryptomarket
● Finhaven Private Markets, FINWallet™, Finhaven Token (FINToken™) and MetaismX™ will be connected to Finhaven Gateway Inc. ecosystem
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 13, 2022 -- Finhaven Technology Inc. ("Finhaven™") is pleased to announce Finhaven Gateway Inc. (“Gateway”) has been registered with FINTRAC (Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada) as a money services business (virtual currency dealer).
Finhaven Gateway Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Finhaven, successfully registered with FINTRAC to provide a money services business for the cryptomarket. Gateway is committed to fulfilling specific obligations to help combat money laundering and terrorist activity financing. This includes putting in place robust policies and procedures to detect, deter, and prevent financial crime.
“We want to help crypto token holders to use their crypto assets to invest in security tokens that we offer in our Finhaven Private Markets (operated by Finhaven Capital Inc.) in a seamlessly compliant way. There is still a large regulatory gap between the crypto world and securities markets, investors cannot travel seamlessly between the two. Our Gateway will provide the bridge between the crypto token and securities worlds. Moreover, we will promote our non-custodial FINWallet™ with our white-listing services to help crypto users navigate the travel-rule restrictions with less burden,” said DH Kim, CEO, Finhaven.
Whereas Finhaven Private Markets is operated in a private blockchain, Finhaven Gateway will be operated in public blockchain to connect tradifi and defi and to compliantly enhance the user experience of defi and NFT marketplaces. Users of Gateway will benefit from Finhaven Private Markets, FINWallet, FINToken and MetaismX™.
Finhaven Private Markets
With private capital playing a growing role in capital markets, Finhaven Private Markets is ideally positioned to become a leading player as regulations evolve to accommodate buying, selling, and handling digital securities. Finhaven Private Markets facilitates primary distributions of private digital securities, secondary trading, real-time settlement, and corporate action management with a self-custodial FINWallet. This version of FINWallet is offered in a private blockchain environment.
FINWallet
FINWallet for Gateway customers is a multi-crypto-exchange connector offered on the Ethereum mainnet, a single access point to your various crypto accounts. A place where you can take custody and effortlessly manage your crypto portfolio. Binance smart chain is being included and there will be more to come. FINWallet will be used for white-listing services.
FINToken
The FINTRAC registration will allow Gateway to operate its virtual currency dealer business facilitating sales of FINTokens - a connector token between the worlds of cryptocurrencies and digital securities. Investors will be able to buy FINToken (FIN) with USDC or fiat (CAD). Finhaven will issue the FINToken (FIN) on Ethereum, to provide utility and incorporate the advantages of decentralized finance. A bridge contract is being built for Binance Smart Chain.
MetaismX
Finhaven will be launching an NFT marketplace called MetaismX in metaverse. Finhaven will utilize its Platform technology solution, including its compliance framework for customer protection, to provide a solid user experience on MetaismX. Fractional NFTs are deemed to be securities, so Finhaven Private Markets will offer investors a regulated trading environment for F-NFTs.
If you are an accredited investor resident in British Columbia, Ontario, Québec, Alberta, Manitoba, or Saskatchewan, you can sign up as an investor at www.finhaven.ca for private deals that you want to invest in.
About Finhaven
Finhaven provides seamlessly integrated investor experience using its proprietary blockchain platform. Founded in 2017, Finhaven is led by an experienced management team with strong track records across traditional capital markets and high tech, and in scaling companies to successful exits. Its subsidiary, Finhaven Capital Inc. operates Finhaven Private Markets, authorized marketplace/clearing agency for security tokens, the first of its kind in Canada. For more information about Finhaven, please visit www.finhaven.com.
On behalf of the board of:
FINHAVEN TECHNOLOGY INC.
Per:
Dohyung Kim, CEO & Director
1500 - 355 Burrard St.
Vancouver, BC V6C 2G8, Canada
www.finhaven.com
For further information please contact:
Darren Amner, Director, Marketing Communications
darren.amner@finhaven.com
Finhaven Private Markets is owned and operated by Finhaven Capital Inc., a registered exempt market dealer and authorized marketplace/clearing agency for security tokens in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec. Finhaven Capital Inc. is a subsidiary of Finhaven Technology Inc.
Finhaven™, FINWallet™, FINToken™, and MetaismX™ are all trademarks owned and used by Finhaven Technology Inc. and they are the subjects of pending trademark applications with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office to register these trademarks as Canadian registered trademarks. Any unlicensed use of any of these trademarks is strictly prohibited. Finhaven Gateway Inc., has been granted a license by Finhaven Technology Inc. to use Finhaven™, FINWallet™, FINToken™, and MetaismX™ in business communications.
Darren Amner
Finhaven
+1 604-643-1730
