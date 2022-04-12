Stolen Grace: A Memoir: How God Rescued Me from the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church
“No matter what broken state we're in, we are never beyond God's reach. We are never so far gone that God can't make us effective for His purposes.””LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Los Angeles, CA — Rev Errol E. Leslie’s new book is a thoughtful look back on life with the hope of inspiring others in faith. Stolen Grace: A Memoir: How God Rescued Me From the Jaws and Claws of the United Methodist Church is an example of how God selects a person even if they feel unworthy. Rev Leslie will take part at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books set to take place on April 23 and 24 this 2022.
— Rev Errol E. Leslie
Rev Leslie was born and raised in Westmoreland, Jamaica. He received a BA in Theology from the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Kingston, Jamaica in 1978 and a DMin from Columbia. Theological Seminary, Decatur, Georgia, in 1991. He comes from a solid Christian Background, and for decades, he pastored as a Methodist Minister in Jamaica and in the United States before he answered the call to begin the non-denominational work of Grace & Mercy Ministries. Rev Leslie shares, “I messed up badly during my ministry, but I am convinced that God still has a purpose for me and wants to continue to use me in ministry. He has already been demonstrating this to me in a clear, strong, and meaningful way”
He is known for his ministerial style which places strong emphasis on music, evangelism, worship, bible study, and other small groups which lead to spiritual growth as well as growth in Christian fellowship. His vision for his community places a strong emphasis on evangelism and practical
ministry to the less fortunate among us.
