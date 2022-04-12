Submit Release
News Search

There were 931 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,266 in the last 365 days.

Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Signs That a Mental Health Practice Needs a New Website

Mental Health website update

RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released a guide on signs that a mental health practice needs a new website. If a clinic uses an outdated website, it can cause issues that inhibit potential clients from booking an appointment with them.

Most websites have a lifespan of two years and seven months before they look old. As design trends change constantly, people don’t want to see a website that doesn’t match the current ideal of what looks good. If the website is poorly designed, it could result in a high bounce rate.

Since people spend significant amounts of time researching online for a therapist in their area, a mental health practice must have an updated website that includes all current services and contact information. If people can’t get the needed information from the website, they won’t consider the practice for their therapy.

Therapists need to consider keeping their website updated with SEO keywords that will help rank them at the top of searches. They need to aim for the top search when someone is looking for a practice in that location. Keeping the website updated with keywords people are looking for is an easy way to keep traffic moving toward their website.

Therapists can use the following signs as a guide for when their mental health website is ready to be updated.

1. Having an unresponsive website.
2. Having high load times on website pages.
3. Seeing a high bounce rate.
4. Containing poor content.
5. Struggling to navigate the website.
6. Feeling outdated with website design.
7. Updating the website with a rebrand.
8. Changing service information pages.
9. Failing to rank high on searches.
10. Falling behind competitors’ websites.

If someone is considering updating their website, they should consider partnering with a digital marketing agency.

Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video, and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.

Adrienne Wilkerson
Beacon Media and Marketing
email us here

You just read:

Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Signs That a Mental Health Practice Needs a New Website

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.