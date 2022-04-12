Beacon Media + Marketing Releases Guide on Signs That a Mental Health Practice Needs a New Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing has released a guide on signs that a mental health practice needs a new website. If a clinic uses an outdated website, it can cause issues that inhibit potential clients from booking an appointment with them.
Most websites have a lifespan of two years and seven months before they look old. As design trends change constantly, people don’t want to see a website that doesn’t match the current ideal of what looks good. If the website is poorly designed, it could result in a high bounce rate.
Since people spend significant amounts of time researching online for a therapist in their area, a mental health practice must have an updated website that includes all current services and contact information. If people can’t get the needed information from the website, they won’t consider the practice for their therapy.
Therapists need to consider keeping their website updated with SEO keywords that will help rank them at the top of searches. They need to aim for the top search when someone is looking for a practice in that location. Keeping the website updated with keywords people are looking for is an easy way to keep traffic moving toward their website.
Therapists can use the following signs as a guide for when their mental health website is ready to be updated.
1. Having an unresponsive website.
2. Having high load times on website pages.
3. Seeing a high bounce rate.
4. Containing poor content.
5. Struggling to navigate the website.
6. Feeling outdated with website design.
7. Updating the website with a rebrand.
8. Changing service information pages.
9. Failing to rank high on searches.
10. Falling behind competitors’ websites.
If someone is considering updating their website, they should consider partnering with a digital marketing agency.
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services, including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video, and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
Adrienne Wilkerson
