"Bid for Ukraine" Auction Hosted by the UAWS Aims to Raise $250,000 for Medical Supplies Bound for Ukraine
The Ukrainian Association of Washington State is organizing a fundraiser event to support ongoing humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine.SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On April 22nd in Seattle, WA the Ukrainian Association of Washington State will host a charity auction “Bid for Ukraine” to help raise $250,000 by the end of April to pay for up to 3,000 individual first aid kits to be shipped to Ukraine.
The charity auction, which will take place at the Polish Home Association Hall, will include dinner and drinks, a live auction with a chance to bid on Ukrainian art, embroidery and other items, as well as live performance by the local Ukrainian musicians.
“Ukraine needs our support more than ever,” said Liliya Kovalenko, the president of the Ukrainian Association of Washington State. She recently returned from Ukraine after supervising the delivery and transfer of 32 tons of medical aid to the Ukrainian Ministry of Health that was shipped from Seattle on March 28, 2022.
The upcoming auction could become possible only with the help of partnerships and generous sponsorships from many organizations and communities. Polish Home Association of Washington was one of the first sponsors to offer their venue, food and staff for the event. The event is also the result of the hard work of many local volunteers and supporters. Iryna Novachuk, the Member of the UAWS, has organized a strong grassroots campaign for the event, saying “I truly believe that our great Seattle community will come together to support our goal”.
Tickets for the event will be sold online through April 20th and are available now on Eventbrite .
The UAWS was founded in 1971 and has been serving the Ukrainian-American community for over 50 years. Since the beginning of the war, it has organized significant humanitarian aid deliveries from Seattle to Ukraine (such as $3.5 Million in Donated Emergency Supplies Headed to Ukraine, in partnership with Ukrainian American Cultural Association of OR, and Nova Ukraine from CA, delivered on April 1st) as well as organizing educational and fundraising events. During peaceful times the Association’s mission is to promote Ukraine through culture and education. The Association also supports the Fund to Endow a Chair of Ukrainian Studies at the University of Washington, Ukrainian Dance Ensemble Barvinok, Serpanok chorus, Ukrainian school Vyriy.
