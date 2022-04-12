The Biopesticides market is expected to reach a value of USD 11,101.57 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.69% over the forecast period (2021 - 2027) – SkyQuest Technology

Biopesticides are essential microbial substances defined as biological poison derived from a microorganism such as a bacterium or a fungus. Pathogenesis by microbial entomopathogens begins with pathogen invasion through the insect's gut, followed by pathogen multiplication, which results in the insect's death. The Biopesticides market has been driven by the rapid expansion of the organic food and beverage industry, as well as rising consumer awareness concerning food safety and hygiene. The need to boost agricultural output as a result of the rising population and shrinking arable land area is shifting the preference toward Biopesticides. Moreover, developing economies in APAC and MEA have a large employment base in agriculture, enhancing the government's emphasis on developing agricultural exports.

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manufacturers in the Biopesticides market have focused on developing products that are suitable for climatic variations, as well as expanding their geographic presence. Moreover, the ease of availability of Biopesticides, coupled with favourable price, is growing product usage. Environmental concerns about the use of traditional pesticides have contributed to government initiatives around the world to promote by-products for the agriculture sector. In terms of crop protection, these are highly valuable for environmental and ecological balance.

Organic farming is increasingly being promoted as a better alternative to conventional farming in terms of reducing overall environmental impact. With stronger demand dynamics for natural plant protection products, the promising growth trajectory of organic agriculture is expected to benefit the future growth of biopesticides. The government's and other stakeholders' strong emphasis on organic and sustainable farming methods has increased acceptance of bio-based crop protection chemicals. Countries, particularly those with strong agricultural bases, are gradually shifting from the "green revolution" to the "ever-green revolution." Because of their eco-friendliness, cost-effectiveness, and farmer- and consumer-friendliness, agri-bio inputs will play a critical role in driving this transformation. Moreover, rising buyer demand for foods (organic food products) free of synthetic pesticides is anticipated to further propel the market growth.

Read market research report, “Global Biopesticides Market Segmented By Type (Bioinsecticide, Biofungicides, Bionematicide, Bioherbicides) By Source (Microbials, Biochemical, Beneficial Insects) By Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Foliar spray, Others) By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others) & By Region - Forecast And Analysis 2021-2027” by SkyQuest

The use of synthetic pesticides has resulted in large-scale and widespread environmental damage. As a result, several government organisations have banned or constrained the use of certain chemical active ingredients in order to avoid their harmful impact on the environment, human, and animal health. Numerous governments and government bodies are highly supportive and are providing financial support to leverage the use of biopesticides to reduce pesticides' environmental impact. The growing concern about the use of chemical pesticides is expected to boost sales of other sustainable solutions, such as bio-based crop protection chemicals.

The product's low adoption rate in developing countries, when compared to chemical agri-inputs, may restrict market growth. The traditional and conventional agri-inputs market is well-structured on a global scale, with key giants prominently present. However, the biopesticides market is characterised by a number of start-ups that are battling for adequate funding, appropriate infrastructure, and market penetration. These small players' R&D activities also fail to sense the demand dynamics of a specific geography, which can further limit market growth. The logistical and economic consequences of the pandemic continue to pose a challenge to the global market. However, the effects vary by market and are not all negative. For instance, the temporary shutdown of Chinese Biopesticides manufacturing plants can aid producers in India, Europe, and North America in filling a void and increasing their order intakes. Nonetheless, supply chain disruptions have caused raw material procurement issues for several producers, particularly those reliant on Chinese raw materials, who are expected to face significant logistical challenges.

Biopesticides are crucial parts of the modern integrated pest management concept for achieving the required level of crop protection from pests and diseases while minimizing environmental and human health risks. The growing demand for these products is causing market participants to diversify their product portfolio and distribution network in order to expand their market reach and consumer base. Syngenta AG is one of the market's leading companies. The company's key strategies for competing in the global market are innovation and business expansion.

The market is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players. New product launches, partnerships and investing in research & development have been a key business strategy. The major players in the market is BASF SE, Bayer AG, Biobest Group NV, Certis USA L.L.C, Novozymes A/S Syngenta AG etc,

SkyQuest has segmented the global Biopesticides market based on Type, Source, Application, Crop Type, and region:

Biopesticides Market By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Bioinsecticide Biofungicides Bionematicide Bioherbicides

Biopesticides Market By Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Microbials Biochemical Beneficial insects

Biopesticides Market By Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Soil Treatment Seed Treatment Foliar spray Others

Biopesticides Market By Crop Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) Cereals & Grains Oilseeds & Pulses Fruits & Vegetables Others

Biopesticides Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Central & South America Brazil Rest of CSA Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA



List of Key Players of Biopesticides Market

BASF SE (Germany)

Bayer AG(Germany)

Biobest Group NV(Belgium)

Certis USA L.L.C (US)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

Marrone Bio innovations (US)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

Nufarm (Australia)

Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India)

Valent Biosciences LLC.(US)

BioWorks, Inc. (US)

STK Bio-ag (Philippines)

