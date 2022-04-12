Anonydoxx Nears Completion Of Groundbreaking Dapp Raise KYC Standards In Defi

/EIN News/ -- Savannah Historic District, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savannah Historic District, Georgia -

The team at AnonyDoxx ($ADXX) is working to lower the barrier of entry into crypto by making it simpler to understand and safer to invest in Decentralized Finance (DeFi). By performing Vault Verifications of project owners, developers, and contributors, AnonyDoxx is able to set new standards of identity verification as well as create a legal recourse to protect against project rug pulls or other malicious behavior.

In a recent update to $ADXX token holders and supporters, AnonyDoxx made several announcements around the development of their flagship Decentralized Application, aptly referred to as "Project Snowball", including a forward-thinking strategic engagement with a world-renowned law firm. This article is a summary of those statements.

"We are pleased to announce that AnonyDoxx has retained Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, an elite international law firm, to assist us in strengthening our internal controls and compliance standards for identity verification and data security. With Willkie's assistance, we believe that AnonyDoxx will be able to scale at a rapid pace. We are excited for the additional value and security that this relationship will allow us to bring to our token holders and the DeFi community." - C. Utesch

This type of announcement is not often seen in the DeFi space. The announcement shows the AnonyDoxx team's commitment to excellence and developing best-in-class processes and procedures that will lead to scalability and growth of the platform.

Project Snowball, the ambitious Decentralized Application, will utilize a combination of facial recognition, biometric data, and immediate API calls for background checks in 200+ countries to verify the identities and quality of character of developers looking to enter the market. The AnonyDoxx leadership team has onboarded a group of Verified, highly skilled, and diverse developers, including individuals located in the US, Canada, Mexico, India, and Hong Kong.

The time difference, which is traditionally thought of as a disadvantage, has been properly utilized to support the 24/7 development and expansion of the dApp. The team is focused on leveraging Agile Methodology to deliver a complete and safe product that can be continuously built out in waves after deployment. Jordan Burglin, the project's co-founder who named the dApp, describes this process as rolling the perfect snowball. The launch date of May 1st gives the development team an ambitious timeline, but the team believes they have the right associates and partnerships in place to achieve success on a global scale in a short period of time.

The initial dApp will have a hybrid focus on both verifying developers of smart contracts and allowing mid-market companies seeking to eliminate inefficiencies in their hiring process while establishing a global presence. Unlike many current Web 3.0 dApps intended for mobile use, Project Snowball has been designed with a streamlined UI, with the corporate end-user in mind. Verification of individual developers will be conducted through the proprietary AnonyDoxx Vault Verification process.

The dApp allows global scalability while maintaining a human element in the verification process, which allows them to scale their human team alongside their product in a demand-driven model. On the corporate side, the dApp functions at an enterprise level, enabling candidate seekers to post positions and utilize elements of the Vault Verification process to find the best candidates. This provides two revenue streams and, most importantly, additional uses for blockchain, all from the initial launch.

Individuals will have to hold the $ADXX token to access the platform, while corporations will subscribe on a monthly basis. As an added value for holders, the transactions from the monthly corporate subscriptions will drive additional transactions in $ADXX, continuing to bridge the existing gap between corporate and crypto. At launch, it will be on the ETH network, with a bridge to the Polygon, Avalanche, and Binance Smart Chain networks. Additional networks will be added through regular updates and improvements post-launch.

About AnonyDoxx

AnonyDoxx (ADXX) is seeking to lower the barrier of entry into crypto by making it simpler to understand and safer to invest. By performing Vault Verifications of project owners, developers, and contributors, AnonyDoxx is able to set new standards of identity verification as well as create a legal recourse for rug pulls or other malicious behavior. Learn more at https://anonydoxx.io/.

About Willkie, Farr, and Gallagher

Willkie is an elite international law firm of approximately 1,000 lawyers located in 13 offices in six countries. For more than 130 years, they have represented companies across a wide spectrum of businesses and industries. The firm is comprised of attorneys who are recognized as some of the world's foremost practitioners in their respective areas. For more information, visit https://www.willkie.com/.

