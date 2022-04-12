More about Carr Calls on Biden Administration to Increase, Incentivize Domestic Energy Production

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr is calling on the Biden administration to immediately implement policies designed to increase, incentivize, and prioritize domestic energy production and ultimately provide much-needed relief for American families faced with high gas prices and runaway inflation.

“The Biden administration’s climate agenda has destabilized our energy security and eliminated quality jobs and investment opportunities, and hardworking families across our country are paying the price," said Carr.

“With high gas prices and skyrocketing inflation, Americans should not have to choose between feeding their families and filling up their cars to get to work. Temporary measures will not solve the problem, and that is why I am calling on the Biden administration to immediately increase and incentivize domestic energy production and to insulate consumers from times of volatile gas prices today and beyond."

In a letter sent to the Secretaries of State, Energy and the Interior, Carr points to and continues to push back on the following administration actions and their harmful effects on the American economy, job creation, the energy sector and U.S. national security.

Fighting President Biden’s Unconstitutional and Illegitimate Cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline

Mere hours after reciting his oath of office, President Biden purported to cancel the Keystone XL pipeline – critical infrastructure that would have boosted the U.S. economy, created American jobs, safely transported oil without increasing greenhouse gas emissions and ultimately stabilized prices at the pump.

"This unilateral decision to revoke the Keystone XL permit was nothing more than a political stunt that has since caused real-world damage,” said Carr. “Jobs, businesses, investments and once-in-a-generation economic opportunity are all at risk. I am calling on the Biden administration to commit to reinstating this permit and to fairly reviewing similar projects that were slashed to appease a few at the expense of the majority.”

In March 2021, Carr joined 20 other attorneys general in filing suit to block President Biden’s unconstitutional and illegitimate revocation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit.

Pushing Back on President Biden’s Unlawful Ban on Oil and Gas Leasing on Federal Lands

Barely within his first week of office, President Biden rushed to issue a ban on oil and gas leasing on federal lands without due consideration as to whether these actions were in compliance with the law or in the public’s best interest.

In March 2021, Carr joined 12 other attorneys general in filing suit to block President Biden’s unlawful moratorium on oil and gas leasing operations.

Fighting President Biden’s “Social Cost of Carbon” Executive Order

Early into this adminsitration, President Biden issued an executive order regarding the "social cost of carbon," an arbitrary value based on global environmental damages from climate change. Specifically, the President purported to require federal agencies to immediately begin applying these numbers in regulatory actions and other decision-making.

“To the American people, this is just another careless and unnecessary attempt by the Biden administration to insert climate change into any and every regulatory matter possible,” said Carr.

In April 2021, Carr joined nine other attorneys general in filing suit to prevent the Biden administration from carrying out this “social cost of carbon” executive order.

Pushing Back on the Biden Administration’s Reckless Proposal to Prohibit the Transportation of Liquified Natural Gas by Rail

President Biden recently announced a ban on Russian coal, oil and liquefied natural gas. Yet, at the same time, the Biden administration has also proposed a rule to the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration that would essentially prohibit the transportation of natural gas by rail in the U.S., effectively leaving the country at a standstill.

In February 2022 , Carr joined 24 other attorneys general in sending a letter in opposition to this proposed rule.

Click here to read Carr’s latest letter to the Biden administration.