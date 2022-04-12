I-Med Claims Now Offering 50+ Specialists Service in 50 States
I-Med Claims are a team of experts in private practice medical billing that provides complete medical billing services.
I-Med Claims is a full-service medical billing company offering customized solutions to practices in the USA.”DOWNERS GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I-Med Claims is one of the leading Medical Billing companies in the United State. I-Med Claims now serves in almost 50 states of the United States and covers 50+ Specialties that no other company is offering in the United States.
— I-Med Claims
Importantly, I-Med Claims have the highest claim rate compared to other companies with a 99%. Our goal is to allow the doctor to fully focus on his patients. The top specialties that we cover are:
Cardiology
Urgent Care
Urology
Endocrinology
General Surgery
Orthopedics
Neurosurgery
"We are pleased to announce that we now offer our services to every major state in the United States. Our services will cover 50 states and more than 50 specialties. By delivering these exceptional services, we are expanding our rapidly growing business," said the CEO of I-Med Claims, which includes more than 1,000 employees.
The company's strategy is to invest in its employees to develop long-term careers with the company. The new facility is expected to create new jobs and boost local economies in all 50 states.
In this field, we are always looking for a region with a large number of outstanding hard-working people who are interested in building long-term careers with our company. By covering multiple specialties, we strongly believe this will strengthen not only our company but clinicians as well. They can perform even better in their practice.
I-Med Claims offer medical billing solutions that enable your practice to boost profitability. Simultaneously, it makes your practice productive as you get payments at a faster rate. Partnering with I-Med Claims streamlines your practice cash flow and enhance operational efficiency.
