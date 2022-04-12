Troop F Weekly Report 04-04 to 04-10-22

Incident Type: chase

Date: 4/3/2022

Town: saint agatha

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Saint Agatha and observed a vehicle exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 30 mph. Tr. Desrosier activated his blue emergency lights and siren but the vehicle accelerated. Tr. Desrosier terminated the pursuit but later located the vehicle at a private residence in Saint Agatha. Tr. Desrosier spoke with a woman who admitted to running from him stating she was scared. The woman was issued a criminal summons for eluding and for criminal speeding.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 4/4/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. Tr. Roy recognized the vehicle as someone he has stopped previous and was aware his license is suspended. Tr. Roy stopped the vehicle and after investigation the driver was issued a summons for OAS and a warning for the inspection violation. The man arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.

Incident Type: expired driver’s license

Date: 4/4/2022

Town: frenchville

Trooper: TR. ROY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he observed a vehicle without an inspection certificate displayed. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation he discovered the operator’s license had expired back in 2020. The woman stated she hasn’t had time to get it updated. She was issued a criminal summons for operating with an expired driver’s license beyond 90 days and a warning for the inspection violation.

Incident Type: unregistered vehicle

Date: 4/4/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement and was driving through Houlton. He observed a truck with no front registration plate and no inspection certificate displayed. Tr. Castonguay conducted a traffic stop and after an investigation he found multiple violations. The driver was issued a criminal summons for operating an unregistered vehicle. He was issued a traffic summons for not having an inspection certificate and for not having insurance. The man was issued a warning for his tires and for not having a front registration plate. The man parked the truck in a parking lot and made arrangements for someone to get him.

Incident Type: UNregistered vehicle

Date: 4/4/2022

Town: Houlton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement and driving through Houlton. He observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver/registered owner had not registered the vehicle since May 2021. The driver was issued a warning for speeding and a criminal summons for operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

Incident Type: expired driver’s licence

Date: 4/5/2022

Town: new limerick

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement in New Limerick and observed a vehicle with an expired inspection certificate. After stopping the vehicle and investigating, it was discovered the vehicle was not registered and the driver had an expired driver’s license beyond 90 days. The driver was issued a warning for the inspection and registration violations. She was issued a criminal summons for operating with an expired license beyond 90 days. A licensed driver came and got her and the vehicle.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 4/6/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement and was driving through Houlton. He observed a vehicle speeding and conducted a traffic stop. After an investigation, it was discovered the driver had a suspended driver’s license. The man stated he paid his fines, but the computer likely had not yet updated. Tr. Castonguay issued him a criminal summons for OAS and his passenger was able to drive the vehicle.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 4/8/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was on a traffic stop in Van Buren when he observed a vehicle driving past him with no inspection certificate and he knew the operator had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier cleared the stop he was on and stopped the other vehicle. The driver was confirmed to have a suspended license and was issued a criminal summons for OAS and a warning for the inspection violation.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 4/8/2022

Town: patten

Trooper: TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten and observed a man, which he knew had a suspended driver’s license, driving. Tr. Castonguay stopped the vehicle and after an investigation, the man was issued a criminal summons for OAS. The man arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS / VCR

Date: 4/9/2022

Town: houlton

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was conducting traffic enforcement and was driving through Houlton. He observed a vehicle displaying a 2018-2019 inspection certificate as well as other equipment violations. The vehicle was stopped and after an investigation it was determined the vehicle was not inspected, not registered, the driver had a suspended driver’s license, had two sets of bail conditions, and a contract with the Aroostook County Community Corrections Program. The driver was issued a warning for the inspection and registration violations as well as other violations. He was issued a criminal summons for OAS and for VCR. The vehicle was towed from the area and his ACCCP case worker was notified.

Incident Type: ARREST - OTHER

Date: 4/04/2022

Town: Fort Kent

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin was conducting traffic enforcement when he stopped a vehicle for speeding. Tr. Martin recognized the male driver and knew he had warrants for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class C) and aggravated criminal mischief (Class C) from a case Tr. Martin investigated. The operator was arrested and transported to the Fort Kent Police Department. The offender met with ACCCP as part of his bail conditions. In the days following, Tr. Martin summonsed two juveniles for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class C), an adult male for receiving stolen property (Class E) and another adult male for theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (Class E) as part of the same investigation.

Incident Type: Vehicle Theft

Date: 4/05/2020

Town: Van Buren

Trooper: Tr. Martin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Martin received a complaint for a stolen vehicle in Van Buren. The offender had left Maine and his last known location was somewhere in North Carolina. Tr. Martin learned the vehicle had been in the possession of the offender since October 2021. The complainant offered to sell the vehicle to the offender rather than reporting it stolen. The offender was still using the registration plates belonging to the complainant and collecting unpaid toll fines in several states. Tr. Martin asked that the license plate be entered into NCIC and will seek an arrest warrant for the offender.

Incident Type: Instructor

Date: 4/08/2022

Town: Vassalboro

Trooper: Tr. Merchant

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Merchant instructed Breath Test Device certifications for the Basic Law Enforcement Training Program.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 4/04/2022

Town: mcja

Trooper: Sgt. Haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines spent the week of April 4 at the MCJA as a firearms instructor for the BLETP.

Incident Type: CRIMINAL MISCHIEF

Date: 4/07/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. curtin

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Curtin received a criminal mischief complaint in Van Buren. A tractor trailer truck from Canada had driven over road signs, private lawns as well as damaged the town wastewater area while trying to navigate side streets. The truck went back into Canada before it could be intercepted. Tr. Curtin will be following up with Customs for more information and the investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 4/09/2022

Town: van buren

Trooper: tr. curtin