Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,261 in the last 365 days.

Christenson Transportation was selected as a transporter for VVMF 2022 The Wall that Heals tour

Christenson Transporation Logo

STRAFFORD, MO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christenson Transportation is proud to announce they will be participating in the transport of The Wall that Heals as part of its 2022 national tour. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center.

Christenson Transportation will transport The Wall that Heals from Crawfordsville, AR to Knoxville, TN on April 19, 2022. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

The Wall That Heals is generously sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country. Hosts in each community provide for the location, volunteers, and preparations necessary to replicate the Wall.

For more information on The Wall That Heals, please visit VVMF.org/the-wall-that-heals.

Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/

Kimberly Crites
Christenson Transportation
+14178931656 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Christenson Transportation was selected as a transporter for VVMF 2022 The Wall that Heals tour

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.