Christenson Transportation was selected as a transporter for VVMF 2022 The Wall that Heals tour
Christenson Transportation is proud to announce they will be participating in the transport of The Wall that Heals as part of its 2022 national tour. The Wall That Heals exhibit includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial along with a mobile Education Center.
Christenson Transportation will transport The Wall that Heals from Crawfordsville, AR to Knoxville, TN on April 19, 2022. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War, and it bears the names of the 58,281 men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.
The Wall That Heals is generously sponsored by USAA. Through a partnership with the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), the trucking industry, and Blue Beacon, the exhibit is able to travel across the country. Hosts in each community provide for the location, volunteers, and preparations necessary to replicate the Wall.
For more information on The Wall That Heals, please visit VVMF.org/the-wall-that-heals.
Christenson Transportation is a family-owned freight and logistics services company, established in 1979 and is based in Strafford, Missouri. The company runs in the lower forty-eight states as well as parts of Canada. Christenson Transportation is a leading provider of specialized hauling for high-value, high-risk and time-sensitive cargo. Christenson Transportation prides itself on working only with quality drivers to provide value and safety to customers. Due to Christenson’s commitment to safety, the company has received multiple industry safety awards and is focused on continuing this strategy in the future. Christenson Transportation is “Where the Truckers Truck.” For more information about Christenson Transportation’s services or to become a Christenson Driver visit http://christensontrans.com/
Kimberly Crites
Other