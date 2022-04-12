The Nutritional Analysis Market Sees High Growth As Consumers Become More Aware Of Health Requirements As Per The Business Research Company's Nutritional Analysis Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers nutritional analysis market size, nutritional analysis market forecasts, major nutritional analysis companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the nutritional analysis market, increasing consumer awareness and a change in preference for consuming healthy food are expected to propel the growth of the nutritional analysis market. Nutritional analysis helps to understand the chemical composition, processing, quality control, and contamination of food, thus ensuring a good and healthy intake of food. A healthy diet helps to protect against malnutrition in all its forms and also protects against non-communicable diseases (NCDs), including heart disease, diabetes, stroke, and cancer. For instance, according to the International Food Information Council's (IFIC) 2020 food and health survey, Americans have a strong interest in becoming more health-conscious, with 43% following a specific diet or eating pattern in 2020, up 38% from 2019. Therefore, the increasing consumer awareness and change in preference for consuming healthy food are driving the growth of the nutritional analysis market.



Request for a sample of the global nutritional analysis market report

The global nutritional analysis market size is expected to grow from $4.93 billion in 2021 to $5.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.67%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global nutritional analysis market share is expected to reach $7.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.94%.

Technological advancements are gaining popularity among nutritional analysis market trends. Stakeholders in the market are focusing on developing equipment and platforms that enable better tracking and analysis of nutritional content. For instance, in 2020, the Sanku-Project Healthy Children developed a dosifier technology to enable small flour mills in East Africa to fortify flour with the precise amount of nutrients. The dosifier manages and adds essential nutrients during the flour milling process. The technology is capable of giving precise amounts of nutrients to each bag of flour, with reduced costs. The addition of cellular connectivity enables real-time information on maintenance, machine tracking, nutrient content, and performance.

Major players in the nutritional analysis market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, Mérieux NutriSciences Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AsureQuality services, TÜV NORD GROUP, Dairy Technical Services Limited, QIAGEN, Covance, AWTA Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Food Lab, Inc., NutriData, MenuSano, Nutritional Information Solutions, Nettnutrition, Food Consulting Company, Gujarat Laboratories and Opal Research and Analytical Services.

The global nutritional analysis market is segmented by parameter into vitamin profile, mineral profile, total dietary fiber, fat profile, sugar profile, calories, cholesterol, moisture, others; by product type into beverages, snacks, bakery and confectionery, meat and poultry, sauces, dressings, and condiments, dairy and desserts, fruits and vegetables, edible fats and oils, baby foods, others; by objective into new product development, product labeling, regulatory compliance.

North America was the largest region in the nutritional analysis market in 2021. The Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global nutritional analysis market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global nutritional analysis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Nutritional Analysis Market Report 2022 –Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

