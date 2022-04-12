ADVISORY – TOMORROW – LIVE STREAM – Wolf Administration to Recognize Recipients of 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

[Tomorrow, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will recognize local government officials for their dedication and commitment to strengthen their communities and better serve Pennsylvania residents at the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.

Eleven communities, two organizations and eight individuals from across the commonwealth will be recognized for excellent service.

WHAT: Wolf Administration to Recognize Recipients of 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

WHEN: Wednesday, April 13, 2022; 11:00 AM

LIVE STREAM: Available on the PACast website

Video, audio, and photos from the event will also be available later in the afternoon

