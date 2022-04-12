Introducing the Crazy Karts Society – the Hottest New Turnkey Marketing Service

Crazy Karts Society will be officially launching its website in April.

PARIS, FRANCE, April 12, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creative minds behind Crazy Karts Society are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its website.Crazy Karts Society is a brand-new consulting company and expert in social media marketing that helps companies work on their communication and marketing strategy. The company is to offer a new turnkey service which will allow companies in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain to have an all-in-one service and focus on their core business.“We couldn’t be more pleased with our current progress to launch our new marketing service for those in the crypto and blockchain spaces,” says founder of Crazy Karts Society, Cyril Hintzy. “Our aim is to offer support in the development of their marketing strategy, provide 365-degree communication, and superior community management, too. We look forward to developing a close relationship with all of our future clients and invite anyone interested to contact us for more information.”Crazy Karts Society will officially be launching sometime in April – date to be determined.For check out Crazy Karts Society’s marketing services upon launch, please visit https://www.crazykartssociety.io/ About Crazy Karts SocietyCrazy Karts Society is a marketing agency that offers a turnkey service for companies in the field of cryptocurrencies and blockchain to have an all-in-one service and focus on their core business. The company was founded by Cyril Hintzy, an expert in the marketing space, and the team has had 5 years of experience in supporting dozens of companies.