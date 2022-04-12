Submit Release
ADVISORY – TOMORROW – LIVE STREAM – Wolf Administration to Recognize Recipients of 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

[Tomorrow, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Acting Secretary Neil Weaver will recognize local government officials for their dedication and commitment to strengthen their communities and better serve Pennsylvania residents at the 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence.

Eleven communities, two organizations and eight individuals from across the commonwealth will be recognized for excellent service.

WHAT: Wolf Administration to Recognize Recipients of 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence

WHEN: Wednesday, April 13, 2022; 11:00 AM

LIVE STREAM: Available on the PACast website (www.pacast.com/live/dced).

NOTE: Video, audio, and photos from the event will also be available later in the afternoon on the PACast website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT: Penny Ickes, DCED, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #

