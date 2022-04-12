ADVISORY – TOMORROW – LIVE STREAM – Wolf Administration to Recognize Recipients of 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence
Eleven communities, two organizations and eight individuals from across the commonwealth will be recognized for excellent service.
WHAT: Wolf Administration to Recognize Recipients of 2022 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence
WHEN: Wednesday, April 13, 2022; 11:00 AM
LIVE STREAM: Available on the PACast website (www.pacast.com/live/dced).
NOTE: Video, audio, and photos from the event will also be available later in the afternoon on the PACast website.
