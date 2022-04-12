Prince Edward Island joins New Brunswick, Nova Scotia in supporting Maritime Bus

CANADA, April 12 - Prince Edward Island has joined its Maritime counterparts in providing financial support to Tri-Maritime Bus for maintaining bus operations throughout the region.

The Province of Prince Edward Island has allocated almost $90,000 to the company, which operates Maritime Bus. This financial support will help the company cover its losses due to the pandemic, maintain rural routes, and respond to the increased desire to travel as the economy and tourism begin to rebound. To date, the provincial government has provided over $285,400 to Tri-Maritime Bus to cover operating shortfalls as a result of the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, Maritime Bus has continued to provide important regional transportation services for Islanders. This funding will ensure passengers across the region can continue to rely on public transportation options for inter-city and inter-provincial travel to school, work and appointments. The Province of Prince Edward Island is committed to public transit in order to deliver environmentally responsible transportation, to encourage efficient use of our road system and to offer greater mobility to all Islanders.” - Transportation and Infrastructure Minister James Aylward

Nova Scotia and New Brunswick are contributing a combined $808,454 based on total share of ridership. About 8 per cent of the company’s ridership is from Prince Edward Island.

