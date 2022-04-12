InCite Performance Group Announces partnership with Rocketship Ventures, Inc. to bring LAUNCH to InCite Partners
FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This partnership allows InCite Partners to implement LAUNCH directly into their sales system and super charge growth.
InCite Performance Group partners with insurance agencies to work “on” the agency business, so that owners can be better at working “in” it. Led by Larry Linne, InCite provides industry leading consulting and coaching to some of the most innovative and fastest growing firms in the world. InCite is a
large, powerful, experienced and knowledgeable team that is taking agencies into the future versus repeating a past that is dying.
LAUNCH allows independent insurance agencies to scale rapidly by differentiating themselves in a market where we sell the same insurance product or carrier as our competition. LAUNCH provides an immediately value proposition to a producer to get out and win more business.
“LAUNCH isn’t just a powerful technology platform, it’s a way to change how a buyer thinks about Insurance. Maximizing the growth of an Agency means doing what your competitors won’t and can’t. LAUNCH gives your teams the platform they need to collaborate, innovate and drive value to prospects and clients that they can’t get anywhere else. LAUNCH allows for data to be collected on
the behavior side. This is something the industry has not figured out to this point. The additional value magic is how it drives Producer behavior to fill out the CRM because the sales system is built into the CRM. This product is a game changer and we are thrilled to be partners with this great team!”
– Larry Linne
About InCite Performance Group
InCite Performance Group was started in 2014 with a focus on turning insight into action. InCite takes a holistic approach to Agency growth, focusing on Advising and providing Intellectual Capital to clients. InCite’s unique approach to consulting provides its clients with the wisdom, knowledge, tools, strategies, and resources to grow their business beyond their imaginations. The diverse team at InCite has industry leading expertise in Sales, Operations, Leadership, Differentiation, Innovation, Culture Development, Lean Processes, and so much more.
About Rocketship Ventures, Inc.
Rocketship Ventures, Inc. is a company born out of the need for a better solution to manage the Sales Process for Insurance Agencies. We are in the industry and have experienced many of the struggles that we built LAUNCH to solve. LAUNCH helps Insurance Agencies in 3 main areas: 1) Differentiation,
2) Scaling quicker, and 3) Better use and analyze data.
Visit getlaunch.io for more information about LAUNCH.
