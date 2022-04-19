The 50 Best Franchises for Women, According to Independent Survey of Franchise Owners

Research Shows Three Out of Four Women Would Recommend Their Franchise Brand to Others

On average, women are 3% more satisfied overall than men when it comes to franchise ownership, and 75% would recommend their franchise to others.” — Eric Stites, founder and CEO, Franchise Business Review

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review (FBR), an independent market research firm that benchmarks franchisee satisfaction, has announced the list of the Top Franchises for Women for 2022.FBR provides ratings of franchise opportunities based on survey research that measures franchisee satisfaction and performance and publishes franchise rankings in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises , as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.To identify the companies on the list of Top Franchises for Women, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months of data from over 8,000 female franchise owners representing 267 brands. Franchisees were surveyed on their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.“Today, nearly one-third (32%) of all franchises are owned by women,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “In the research we conducted to identify the best franchise opportunities for women, we found that, on average, women are 3% more satisfied overall than men when it comes to franchise ownership, and 75% would recommend their franchise to others.”Franchisees were asked 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.The data revealed that:- 88% say they enjoy operating their business- 75% would recommend their franchise brand to others- 72% would “do it again” knowing what they know today“Franchising is a fantastic option for women to be their own boss, and in many cases, find the flexibility they desire that’s not available elsewhere,” says Michelle Rowan, President and COO of Franchise Business Review. “Before investing in any franchise, however, it’s critical to carefully research the franchise opportunities you’re considering and examine feedback from other female franchise owners on how well the franchise meets their expectations in terms of support, work/life balance, financial opportunity, and other key areas of business ownership. Each of the brands on this year’s list of the Top Franchises for Women were rated highly by the women who own them, making them all excellent options for women looking to make the transition to owning and operating their own business.”Visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full description of the 2022 Top Franchises for Women. Research on the 2023 Top Overall Franchises, as well as research on the best franchises in various sectors, is now underway. Franchisors who are interested in participating should visit: https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/awards/ ###About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/

