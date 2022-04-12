Global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market is projected to reach at a market value of US$62.06 Billion by 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Global Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease & NASH Market Forecast 2021-2031: - By Disease Cause (Hypertension, Heart Disease, High Blood Lipid, Type 2 Diabetes, Obesity, Other Disease Causes) By Drug Type (Vitamin E & Pioglitazone, Ocaliva, Elafibranor, Selonsertib, Cencicriviroc, Other Drug Type) By Sales Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Online Suppliers, Retail Pharmacy, Other Sales Channel) Plus analysis of leading regional/national markets and leading companies in the market. COVID-19 Impact Recovery Analysis (V-shaped recovery, W-shaped recovery, U-shaped recovery, L-shaped recovery)

Key Questions Answered by this Report:

A SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market

What is the current size of the overall global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market? How much will this market be worth from 2021 to 2031?

What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market over the next ten years?

What are the main segments within the overall non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market?

How much will each of these segments be worth for the period 2021 to 2031?

How will the composition of the market change during that time, and why?

What factors will affect that industry and market over the next ten years?

What are the largest national markets for the world non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH?

What is their current status and how will they develop over the next ten years?

What are their revenue potentials to 2031?

How will political and regulatory forces influence regional markets?

How will market shares of the leading national markets change by 2031, and which geographical region will lead the market in 2031?

Who are the leading companies and what are their activities, results, developments and prospects?

What are the leading non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH? What are their revenues and latest developments?

What are some of the most prominent non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH currently in development?

What are the main trends that will affect the world non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market between 2021 and 2031?

What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the market?

What are the social, technological, economic and political influences that will shape that industry over the next ten years?

How will the global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market evolve over the forecasted period, 2021 to 2031?

What will be the main commercial drivers for the market from 2021 to 2031?

How will market shares of prominent national markets change from 2021, and which countries will lead the market in 2031, achieving highest revenues and fastest growth?

How will that industry evolve between 2021 and 2031, especially in R&D?

Several key manufacturers, including Genfit, Gilead Sciences, and others, are focusing on bringing forth effective non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment. For instance, the Food & Drug Administration has accepted a new drug application by Intercept Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of liver fibrosis caused by non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). Intercept also announced that obeticholic acid (OCA), under the Ocaliva brand, has already been approved for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis/ cirrhosis (an autoimmune liver disease) and has a PDUFA (Prescription Drug User Fee Act) date. Strategy analysis have been provided in the report, the tables have been grouped by the different strategies of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH development offered by the players. These include:

Additive approach.

Modulatory approach.

Subtractive approach.

Global non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH market is estimated to be valued at US$17.43 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach at a market value of US$62.06 billion by 2031. non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH are attracting a lot of investment and research activity in many disease areas. In addition to venture capitalists like Seventure Partners, Flagship Pioneering and BioGaia, federal governments are also keenly interested in NASH drugs. This study of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH in the global context was driven by a need to understand the dynamics of this budding market and the opportunities it offers. Players already in this business may also benefit from this report by getting an insight into the future of this market and other key avenues of growth

The report study aims to explore the market drivers, restraints and also market opportunities facing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease & NASH product stakeholders in different geographic areas. Also, it identifies trends, gaps, and opportunities in each micro market segment. Finally, this report identifies the major stakeholders, product portfolios, and recent developments in order to draw a competitive landscape for players in this market.

Are you ready with the strategy to overcome challenges in the global market?

Most NASH drugs have still not passed their approval stage. Presently there are no drugs sold for NASH disease, though many drugs are being found. This slow approval process has hindered the NASH market. Also, the drugs are being made with high cost incurred to the companies, so the drugs when marketed will be of high cost. This will also challenge the market growth.

Leading Players in the Market

Pfizer Inc. (Pfizer)

Roche Holding AG (Roche)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Novartis AG

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie)

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Genfit Biotechnology

Cardax, Inc.

Daewoong Co Ltd

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

SOURCE Visiongain Limited.