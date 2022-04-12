Fuyao Glass America Inc. expanding operations in Greenville County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Fuyao Glass America Inc., a venture of China-based Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. (Fuyao Group), today announced plans to expand its operations in Greenville County. The company’s $34.5 million investment will create 121 new jobs.

Since 1987, Fuyao Group has been producing and supplying high-quality automotive glass for original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers. Operating as one of the largest producers of automotive glass worldwide, the company holds more than 1,000 patents and manufactures 4 million glass car sets in the United States annually.

Located at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn, Fuyao Glass America Inc.’s expansion includes additional assembly operations that will install parts to auto glass including sensors, antennas and more.

The expansion is expected to be complete in March 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Fuyao Glass America Inc. team should email the company.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in Greenville County and the Upstate, a key region for the automotive industry. This expansion will strengthen our relationship with our customers and accommodate increased demand of our products.” -Fuyao Glass America Inc. President Zuogui Xie

“When a global leader like Fuyao Glass America Inc. expands in our state, it shows the world that our approach to creating a competitive business environment is working for our companies. We congratulate Fuyao Glass America Inc. on this expansion and are looking forward to many years of growth and success.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It is truly a testament to our world-class workforce that Fuyao Glass America Inc. has chosen to expand in Greenville County and create 121 new jobs. Their continued investment in our state and our workforce are reasons to celebrate, and we are proud that a company like Fuyao Glass America Inc. calls South Carolina home.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

"As a globally respected business focused on innovation, product excellence and customer service, Fuyao Glass America Inc. has been an excellent corporate citizen of Greenville County. Fuyao is a key member of our automotive manufacturing ecosystem, and we congratulate them on their exciting expansion." -Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows

"We are pleased that Fuyao Glass America Inc. has chosen to expand their operations here in the city of Fountain Inn. They have been outstanding corporate citizens and a quality employer in our community, and we wish them continued success here in the Diamond Tip of the Golden Strip." -Fountain Inn Mayor GP McLeer