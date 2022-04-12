Parking availability is no longer a perk, but a necessity for condo buyers and apartment renters today, reports NRIA
When developers in crowded communities make parking a priority, home hunters follow, real estate developer says
If we can make parking accessible to a communities’ residents, we aren’t just doing what’s good for business, we are doing something great for the whole community. ”SECAUCUS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA), a leading developer of luxury real estate on the East Coast, reports that easy parking availability is an in-demand requirement for today’s buyers and renters. Home hunters have come to demand and not just desire off-street parking, even for multi-family residences, the Secaucus-based NRIA reports.
— Richard Stabile, NRIA
No one wants to worry about parking when it comes to their home life, says Rich Stabile, Senior Vice President of Project Acquisition, New Construction, and Sales for NRIA. Parking was one of the top five words searched by home hunters in the Northeast United States post-pandemic in 2021, according to real estate search portal Point2.
And NRIA’s findings back up this point.
“Unfortunately,” NRIA’s Stabile says, “parking is scarce in some of the most popular communities to live in today. It makes sense then that as a real estate developer, we find that when we make accessible parking a priority, buyers, and renters follow.”
That’s good news for the town of West New York, New Jersey, one of the most densely populated areas in all of America. That is where NRIA is making parking a pivotal component of its recent real estate developments.
The luxury real estate firm is incorporating a state-of-the-art automated parking system into its multi-family development at 4901 Bergenline Avenue, named The Station. The Station’s parking garage will park cars without their driver inside, NRIA says. This “parking automat system” is described by NRIA as parking cars “vending machine style,” using mechanized hydraulics.
Upon arrival, a vehicle’s driver registers their car using a physical interface at the garage’s site or by using an app on their phone. A forward-thinking setup like this saves time for the driver and space for the community, says NRIA.
The Station’s garage will be able to house 54 vehicles at a time, while traditional parking methods would allow for only 22 parking spaces at the same site, according to NRIA.
And not far from the Station, NRIA has collaborated with the town of West New York on a parking garage for another one of its residential real estate developments, two-14 story sister towers at 508 51st Street and 511-513 52nd Street, named The Grand and The Metro. NRIA has guaranteed West New York that over half of one of the project’s parking spaces will be for public use, creating hundreds of public parking spaces in a community that is desperate for them, according to the town’s mayor, Gabriel Rodriguez.
By collaborating with the town, NRIA is able to build a parking garage for future renters while still giving over 250 of the garage’s 495 parking spaces to the city.
Rodriguez praised NRIA for its dedication to parking in the Manhattan commuter town at The Grand’s 2021 groundbreaking. “On the campaign trail two years ago, the number one issue was lack of parking in this municipality,” said Rodriguez.
This lack of available parking in bustling communities like West New York comes down to history in most cases, explains NRIA’s Stabile. “Many cities were built way before cars were prominent in our culture,” he says. “So there was not a plan in place for parking, and often the old zoning codes don’t allow much room for it either.”
“If we can make parking accessible to a communities’ residents,” Stabile says, “we aren’t just doing what’s good for business, we are doing something great for the whole community.”
About NRIA
With a history of over a decade of delivering the highest quality in construction, NRIA, headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey, has earned its reputation as one of the leading real estate developers in the nation.
For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.
Dawn Ouellette Nixon
Repute PR
+14849038764 ext.
email us here