Lauren's Kid's and Ron Book still doing great things in the community
Ron Book reflects on another successful Lauren's Kids Celebrity Golf TournamentAVENTURA, FLORIDA, USA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, April 4th, Lauren's Kids, an organization that works to prevent child sexual abuse through education and awareness, held their annual Celebrity Golf Tournament at the exclusive Turnberry Isle Country Club in Aventura, FL. Lauren's Kids’ Founder and CEO, Lauren Book, and Chairman of the Board, Ron Book, host this annual event to amplify their important mission and bring people together to enjoy an amazing day while honoring the 42 million survivors of child sexual abuse in the United States.
Ron Book, Chairman of Lauren's Kids, said about the day: "We're so thankful for everyone who took the time to come out and support our mission. This event has been on a two-year hiatus, and we can't begin to express what it means to be back again surrounded by such tremendous community support again."
To Lauren and Ron Book, this mission is personal. Lauren Book, M.S. Ed, is an internationally respected and renowned child advocate, former classroom teacher, best-selling author, and Florida State Senator who overcame years of childhood sexual abuse to empower others, prevent abuse, and create change to keep kids safe. She and her father, Ron Book, head the Lauren's Kids Foundation and work diligently year-round to end the endemic of childhood sexual abuse.
