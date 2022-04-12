Drone Technology in Agriculture Market Size, Future Trends, Segmentation, Opportunity, Industrial Potential Up to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Drone Technology in Agriculture Market Size – USD 873.9 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 35.1%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Drone Technology in Agriculture Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.63 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rise in demand for unmanned aerial vehicles, mainly due to the advancement in technology. These drones are used to perform surveys on farms, and it is used to collect information, store for future purposes, and to combine and to use it for analysis. These drones are also applicable in maintaining the precision of the level of pesticides and insecticides used on the crops. They are also used to monitor the irrigation system and labor performance.

Drone Technology in Agriculture Market,’ published by Emergen Research, provides the reader with a comprehensive view of the global Drone Technology in Agriculture industry, acquainting them with the latest market trends, industry insights, and market share.

The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global market, largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Drone Technology in Agriculture market. The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. These facts and figures help readers evaluate the global market growth, production, and consumption rates, volatility in demand and product prices, and upcoming market trends over the projected period.

Leading companies profiled in the report are: Honeycomb Corporation, Parrot SA, Ageagle LLC, DJI Technology, AeroVironment Inc., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Ursula Agriculture, Delair-Tech SAS, Trimble Navigation Limited, and PrecisionHawk, among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

The hardware segment held a significant market share of 52.8% in the year 2019. On June 5, 2019, Amazon announced the release of its latest hybrid drone, which uses a combination of depth cameras, thermal cameras, and sonar to detect any hazards.

The smart greenhouse segment uses agricultural drones for safe inspection of structural components. Farmers use live video feed so that they can safely inspect the structural systems from the ground.

The navigation system is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 35.1% as drones are equipped with advance GPS, high-imaging camera, and an autopilot system also offers ample aerial shots.

The market research report contains significant details on the global Drone Technology in Agriculture market value based on market dynamics and various growth factors. It scrutinizes several key aspects of the market, including the latest technological innovations in the industry, ongoing trends, and developmental opportunities. One of the most vital components of the report is the SWOT analysis, coupled with a detailed overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

Emergen Research has segmented the global DRONE TECHNOLOGY IN AGRICULTURE market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Blade Drones

Hybrid Drones

Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software

Others

Integrant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Propulsion System

Controller System

Camera System

Frames

Navigation System

Batteries

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Crop Scouting

Field Mapping

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Crop Spraying

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2021 - 2028 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Drone Technology in Agriculture Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Drone Technology in Agriculture market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the Drone Technology in Agriculture market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player. The report also analyses key elements such as growth trends, concentration area, business expansion strategies, market reach, and other key features that offer companies insightful data to fortify their position in the Drone Technology in Agriculture industry.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

