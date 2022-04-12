Superabsorbent Polymers (SAP) Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis For 2017–2027

Emergen Research Logo

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends – Increasing investments in the research & development of bio-based superabsorbent polymers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global superabsorbent polymers (SAP) Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water. The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising birth rate, is expected to boost the demand for adult and baby diapers, which will increase the usage of the superabsorbent polymers (SAP). The growing number of urinary incontinence cases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the product demand of the market. The increasing focus of the manufacturers on new product innovation with cost-benefits and more water retention capabilities is projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments in the R & D to develop bio-based SAP will boost growth opportunities in the future.

The report highlights the current impact of COVID-19 on the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market along with the latest economic scenario and changing dynamics of the market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic on market growth and remuneration. The pandemic has changed the economic scenario of the world and has affected several sectors of the market. The report estimates the market for superabsorbent polymers (SAP) according to the impact of COVID-19.The report on the Global superabsorbent polymers (SAP) Market initially offers an in-depth overview of the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) Market along with insights into the developments and advancements in the sector. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional and competitive landscape and provides a deeper insight into the current market scenario and future growth prospects. The research study also provides a complete analysis of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, risks, and growth opportunities.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP ‘FAVOR max’ was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.

Personal Hygiene is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for disposable baby diapers owing to the rising birth rate. The growing hygiene awareness has resulted in the increasing demand for female hygiene products.

The agriculture segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period as the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) are extensively used in horticulture, gardening, golf course, and forestry. Besides, the capabilities of water retention and absorption of the SAP has driven the product demand in the agricultural segment.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income and increasing birth-rate.

Sodium Polyacrylate held the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2019 as it is widely utilized in the production of disposable adult and baby diapers, female hygiene products, and adult urinary incontinence products.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global superabsorbent polymers (SAP) Market on the basis of Type, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polysaccharides

Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Agriculture

Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)

Industrial

Medical (Wound Dressing)

Others

Regional Analysis of the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a complete understanding of the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market in key regions with respect to regional production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, growth prospects, and the presence of prominent players in each region. Each of the mentioned regions is analyzed based on the comprehensive market data obtained from the major countries of each region to impart a clear understanding of the market.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the superabsorbent polymers (SAP) market.

