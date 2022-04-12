Arms & Ammunition Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 24.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its Arms & Ammunition

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few. Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.

The Global Arms & Ammunition Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2017-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Arms & Ammunition market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Arms & Ammunition industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Arms & Ammunition market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.

The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Arms & Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Arms

Pistols

Revolvers

Rifles

Machine Guns

Shotguns

Carbines

Others

Ammunition

Bullets

Aerial Bombs

Grenades

Artillery Shells

Mortars

Launchers

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Military

Law Enforcement

Hunting

Sports

Self-defense

Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Small

9mm

56mm

62mm

7mm

.338 Lapua Magnum

.338 Norma Magnum

5mm

Others

Medium

20mm

25mm

30mm

40mm

Others

High

60mm

81mm

120m

155mm

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Guided

Unguided

Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lethal

Less-lethal

Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Fuzes & Primers

Propellants

Bases

Projectiles and Warheads

Others

Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Steel

Aluminum

Polymer

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Arms Ammunition market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Arms Ammunition market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Arms Ammunition market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Arms Ammunition market.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Arms Ammunition Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

