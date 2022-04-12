Arms & Ammunition Market Revenue Growth, New Launches, Regional Share Analysis & Forecast Till 2027
Market Size – USD 24.30 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.8%, Market Trends – Higher demand for the smart guns & its Arms & Ammunition
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Arms & Ammunition Market is forecasted to be worth USD 35.63 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Arms & Ammunition for self-defense, rising domestic insurgency & terrorist activities, increasing interest in bird-hunting, usage of the Arms & Ammunition in sports, and availability of the cost effective weapons with ammunition, to name a few. Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of armed law enforcement troops & new taskforce battalions, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. Also, reduced manufacturing costs of the guns with the help of 3D printing mechanisms, growing demand for the smart guns, and increasing usage of the polymer in the arms industry are some of the subordinate market propelling factors that create a huge breakthrough in the market growth.
Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:
Smith & Wesson Holding Corp., Freedom Group, Orbital ATK, Sturm, Ruger, & Co., Inc., American Outdoor Brand Corporation, Thales Group, Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics Corporation, Beretta S.p.A., and Raytheon Company, among others.
The Global Arms & Ammunition Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2017-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Arms & Ammunition market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Arms & Ammunition industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Arms & Ammunition market.
Click To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Graphs & Charts, Table & Figures) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/227
Further key findings from the report suggest
In November 2019, Nammo declared an acquisition of the Chemring Ordnance which is a subsidiary company of Chemring Group, would help Nammo strengthen its manufacturing capabilities in the United States.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Pakistan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, domestic violence, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
The polymer sub-segment is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% owing to its higher efficiency in the manufacturing with 3D printing techniques and reduction in the overall costing with higher applicability in the sports and hunting purposes.
Request a discount on the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/227
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Arms & Ammunition Market on the basis of Type, End Users, Caliber, Technology, Lethality, Component, Materials Used, and Region:
Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Arms
Pistols
Revolvers
Rifles
Machine Guns
Shotguns
Carbines
Others
Ammunition
Bullets
Aerial Bombs
Grenades
Artillery Shells
Mortars
Launchers
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Law Enforcement
Hunting
Sports
Self-defense
Caliber Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Small
9mm
56mm
62mm
7mm
.338 Lapua Magnum
.338 Norma Magnum
5mm
Others
Medium
20mm
25mm
30mm
40mm
Others
High
60mm
81mm
120m
155mm
Others
Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Guided
Unguided
Lethality Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Lethal
Less-lethal
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Fuzes & Primers
Propellants
Bases
Projectiles and Warheads
Others
Materials Used Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Steel
Aluminum
Polymer
Others
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
The subject matter experts conducting the study offer a deep understanding of how prominent leaders have managed to navigate the potential buyers and competitive dynamics influencing their brand positioning in the industry The Arms Ammunition market analysis provides everything a business owner needs in order to succeed.
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/227
The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Arms Ammunition market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Arms Ammunition market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Arms Ammunition market.
Key Benefits of the Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics
Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis
In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Arms Ammunition Market
Critical assessment of the key market segments
Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling
Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market
Click here to Buy Now @https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/227
Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Siding Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/siding-market
Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (AAC) Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market
Nanowire Battery Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanowire-battery-market
Sustainable Packaging Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sustainable-packaging-market
Dairy Enzymes Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dairy-enzymes-market
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn