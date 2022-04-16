Ronn Torossian Announces How to Stay Ahead of SaaS Competitors with PR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a large number of companies in the SaaS industry emerging, the market is getting crowded, and the competition is higher than ever before. Plenty of companies are developing brand new SaaS products, while others are acquiring companies that have already been established in the industry. In fact, according to research, the industry is forecast to increase in value by over $300 billion over the next few years.

The reason why SaaS products are so popular is quite apparent - they offer consumers an alternative way to store files and access software which is a lot more efficient compared to traditional methods. There’s also no need for companies to rely on supply chains or stock either because all they need to do is subscribe or cancel their subscription if they no longer have any use for it. This is a very cost-effective solution compared to other products that offer similar solutions, and with it, there’s no need for companies to purchase additional software or to budget for any upfront costs.

However, doing SAAS PR is a bit challenging because SaaS products don't have a physical presence, and have to compete in a market that’s already crowded. Fortunately, all SaaS companies need to do to stand out from the crowd and gain a market advantage is utilize several PR strategies.

Valuable and Unique Content

One way that companies in the SaaS industry can build brand or product awareness is by utilizing data and insights to create valuable and unique content for target audiences. That’s easily achieved by conducting demographic market research as well as outreach. SaaS companies should also be pitching to relevant outlets by sending them an overview of their products and info on how they benefit consumers. An excellent example of this strategy was Spotify’s annual “Spotify Unwrapped” campaign, where the music streaming platform’s users got insights into their own listening habits from the previous year.

Employee Spotlight

The SaaS PR product market is quite big, and even outsiders are familiar with the biggest names behind the most popular brands, such as Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Tesla. Putting business owners or employees in the spotlight can help companies in the SaaS industry showcase their personalities. Since employees are one of the key elements of a company’s success, promoting their ideas in the press is a great way to highlight a company. Companies in the industry can also spotlight employee ideas and options to highlight their commitment to social issues or different trending topics, to generate more media coverage from outlets that aren’t specific to the industry.

Unique Selling Point

Companies that communicate to their target audiences the key element that sets them apart from their competitors can gain a competitive advantage. In the highly competitive SaaS industry, establishing a strong brand persona is one of the keys to success. Whether that’s the ease of use of the product, security factors, or reporting and analytical capabilities of the solution. This strategy has to be supported with guides that help customers adopt a product and information on how they can benefit from product adoption.

