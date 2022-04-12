Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2027  

Emergen Research Logo

Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market Size – USD 12.06 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, published by Emergen Research , is a detail-oriented compilation of the crucial aspects of the Depression Treatment Market , including the key players’ product offerings, the wide application range of these products, the major market segments, leading market contenders, their company profiles, pricing strategies, production capacities, revenue generation schemes, technological advancements, and many others.

The global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market is forecasted to be worth USD 16.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing incidence of mental health and depression is creating a demand for the market. Growth in the geriatric population and the rise in diseases such as anxiety disorders, phobia, and dementia will impact market growth. The low cost of the medication, coupled with affordable therapies, are expected to propel the growth of the Depression Treatment market.

A major driving factor of the market is a surge in generic drug manufacturers. The lower cost of antidepressants and other drugs has encouraged people to opt for the treatment. Moreover, a rise in awareness about the treatment is also encouraging people to opt for the procedure. Rising awareness has led people to gather more knowledge about the disease and get rid of the old stigma attached to it. People are understanding the need for treatment and opting for it for a healthier lifestyle.

Top Key vendor:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report ;

Antipsychotics treatment has been used to treat depressive disorders. The medicine was used in combination with antidepressants and became the choice of treatment for depressed patients who had psychotic symptoms. The antipsychotic treatment was done to treat symptoms such as delusions, hallucinations, or marina symptoms. It is also used to treat bipolar depression.

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), also known as clinical depression, is a condition that impacts behavior and mood as well as physical functions, like appetite and sleep. It is among the most common mental health condition, and studies suggest that almost 7% of the adults in the United States suffered from the disease in 2017.

Hospitals held the largest share in the year 2019 as most of the depressed cases were recognized when registered at a hospital for treatment. Not many are aware of their symptoms and visit hospitals to get treated when the situation become a little extreme. There are also special wards and doctors for patients who are going through depression during their treatment.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market on the basis of drug type, application, end-user, distribution channel, and region:

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Antidepressants

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors (SSRIs)

Selective Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs)

Serotonin Modulators

Tricyclic & Tetracyclic Antidepressants

Atypical Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Major Depressive Disorder (MDD)

Bipolar Disorder

Postpartum Depression

Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder (PMDD)

Dysthymic Disorder

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

Others

Region wise performance of the Keyword industry :

North America Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market forecast is expected to remain significantly positive in terms of revenue share between 2020 and 2028. In addition, North America Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market revenue share is expected to remain comparatively larger than that of other regional markets from 2020 to 2028.

Asia Pacific registered fastest revenue CAGR in 2020, and the Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market forecast is that this trend is expected to continue going ahead. Market forecast states that revenue share contribution from China, India, and South Korea is expected to remain robust till 2028.

Europe Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market forecast is positive currently, with revenue growth expected to remain steady between 2020 and 2028. Robust focus on research and development initiatives by major firms and changing trends and demographics in countries in the region are some factors expected to continue to support Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market growth

Table of Content :

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market By Body Part Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market By Therapy Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Anxiety Disorder and Depression Treatment market Regional Outlook

