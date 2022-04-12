XP Health Partners With Noyo to Effortlessly Connect with Benefits Administration Platforms and Insurance Carriers, Securely and at Scale

XP Health’s AI-powered Vision Platform to Deliver Enhanced Group Benefits with Noyo Integration

SAN CARLOS, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XP Health , the world's first artificial intelligence-powered vision platform covering employees and their families, announced today its partnership with Noyo , the company building the modern data infrastructure making frictionless employee benefits possible. The integration of Noyo's complete API solution for fast, accurate data exchange enables XP Health to activate seamless industry-wide connectivity with benefits administration platforms and insurance carriers. With the ability to quickly and easily obtain critical benefits data from employers and insurance companies, XP Health will deliver faster client implementation and ensure accurate enrollment in member benefits.



Current Challenges With Data Exchange and Benefits

Despite increasing digitization across employers and insurance carriers, data exchange in insurance and benefits still relies primarily on manual and legacy standards, including direct data entry, portals with varying levels of sophistication, paper, PDF, and Electronic Data Interchange (EDI). While EDI connections and other custom file feeds offer a standardized way of transferring data, they are unable to support modern, efficient benefits experiences. They’re slow, expensive, error-prone, and critically, the data in them cannot be easily accessed for analysis, reporting, verification, and more. Ultimately, these legacy systems contribute to poor experiences.

The XP Health and Noyo Partnership

XP Health uses artificial intelligence to power their vision benefit platform. By partnering with Noyo to establish digital, API-based connectivity, XP Health can now also deliver technology-enhanced group benefits experiences. With Noyo, XP Health can:

Seamlessly process member enrollment and eligibility changes without cumbersome paper or digital files

Better identify and resolve coverage issues that can prevent or delay care

Get groups connected and active on their coverage in days, not weeks

Scale their connections to benefits platforms across the benefits ecosystem

Deliver an enhanced vision benefits experience to brokers, group admins, and ultimately consumers



“Traditional vision insurance carriers often rely on manual processes to retrieve member eligibility data, which makes things cumbersome and less reliable,” said Antonio Moraes, CEO and co-founder of XP Health. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Noyo to automate this process using Noyo's API technology, allowing us to get this data faster, more accurately, and more securely.”

“Noyo’s solution for fast, accurate data exchange is allowing innovators across the industry to develop incredibly innovative and transformative products and experiences,” said Shannon Goggin, CEO and co-founder of Noyo. “We look forward to enabling XP Health to scale their solutions across platforms and carriers and deliver enhanced group benefits to their clients and members.”

About XP Health

XP Health makes accessing high-quality vision care easy. They reinvented how members and their families get eye exams and eyewear using technology and creating a highly personalized experience. Their platform is loved by members, significantly lowers out of pocket costs, and can be used by everyone, including those with 20/20 vision. In addition, XP Health has developed a model with no co-pays, no insurance hoops to jump through and no hassles. XP Health was named to the 2021 Fast Company list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and some of their customers include Docusign, 23andMe, Chegg, and Navistar. To learn more visit www.xphealth.co .

About Noyo

Noyo is building the modern data infrastructure that makes frictionless employee benefits possible. Founded by leaders in benefits, insurance, and API technology, Noyo is the first company transforming the underlying infrastructure of the benefits industry with seamless digital connectivity. With Noyo, crucial benefits data is instantly available anywhere it’s needed, unlocking new possibilities for how benefits are designed and delivered. To learn more about how Noyo’s industry-leading technology is powering the next generation of employee benefits, visit www.noyo.com .

