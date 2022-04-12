Silicon Photonics Telecommunications Market detailed analysis of the future growth prospects and industry trends by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Silicon Photonics Telecommunications Market Size – USD 980 million in 2019,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Silicon Photonics Telecommunications Market Research Report published by Emergen Research is furnished with the latest information about product specifications and portfolio, technological advancement, product type, and manufacturing.

The Global Silicon Photonics Telecommunications Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and internet services has led to the increased use of silicon photonics telecommunications transceivers for telecommunications applications and is anticipated to fuel demand in the market for silicon photonics. The government's influence on the population to shift towards e-banking and internet-based money banking is also expected to drive the silicon photonics telecommunications market.

The report covers the following companies- IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., AIO Core Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Infinera Corporation, Mellanox Technologies Ltd, IPG Photonics Corporation, NKT Photonics, STMicroelectronics NV, and Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. among others.

Key Highlights From The Report

The Optical Cable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the capability of transmitting high data rates in the long-range. The transceivers segment is anticipated to experience steady growth due to its high integration capability, which allows high-speed data transmission, as well as the capability to consume low power.

The laser segment is expected to dominate the market with a significant share of 33.7% over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing development of tunable lasers and hybrid silicon. The waveguide segment is projected to grow substantially owing to the wise use of this component in the telecommunication sector.

The telecommunication industry is anticipated to witness the highest market growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the implementation of 5G technologies to deliver higher bandwidth and high-speed data transfer. As a result of developments in remote diagnostics and remote surgery in the medical and healthcare industries, the demand for silicon photonics telecommunications is expected to expand in the healthcare industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Silicon photonics telecommunications market on the basis of product, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Switches

Transceivers

Optical Attenuators

Optical Cable

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photodetector

Modulator

Laser

Waveguides

Filter

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication & IT

Defense

Others

Regional Outlook of Silicon photonics telecommunications Market:

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

