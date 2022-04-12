Brachytherapy Devices Market Trends And Opportunity, End User Type, Top Companies and Outlook 2027 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Brachytherapy Market Size – USD 396.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.1%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides an in-depth investigation of the global Brachytherapy Devices Market , largely focusing on each segment and sub-segment of the Brachytherapy Devices Market . The market forecasts included in the report are performed by our team of experts and are of great significance as they provide deep insights into various crucial industry parameters. The data is gathered from primary and secondary sources, and it may be supported by commercial experts. The firm has professional business relationships with a number of companies, as well as a strategic alliance with freelancing specialists from all over the world.

The global brachytherapy market is projected to be worth USD 548.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The brachytherapy market is experiencing an increased demand attributed to its growing application in the treatment of cancer. Cancer has a significant impact on global society. According to the statistics published by the National Cancer Institute, about 1,806,590 new cancer cases will be diagnosed in the US in 2020 and will account for the death of 606,520 individuals. In 2020, prostate, colorectal, and lung cancers will be responsible for a projected 43.0% diagnosed cases in men. On the other hand, breast, colorectal, and lung cancer are the most common causes of cancer in women and will be responsible for a projected 50.0% of diagnosed cases.and adults, and at more or less the same rate in the male and female population.

The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Brachytherapy Devices Market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Some Key Highlights From the Report :

Low-dose rate (LDR) brachytherapy is likely to grow at the fastest rate of x% in the forecast period. The radioactive sources, in LDR, are placed inside or directly beside the tumor and may be left in the target location permanently. Prostate cancer is the most commonly treated condition using Low dose rate brachytherapy.

Breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer type in women, with more than 2 million new breast cancer cases in 2018. The global breast cancer survival rates vary greatly, ranging from around 80% in North America, Japan, and Sweden to nearby 60% in middle-income nations and lower than 40% in low-income nations.

Specialty clinics are equipped with the requisite radiotherapy instrument & devices and specialist staff to assist in diagnosing cancer and adopting a suitable procedure for disease treatment.

The brachytherapy market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 5.6% in the forecast period due to the growing incidence and occurrence of cancer, the increasing prevalence of health insurance, and improving reimbursement policies.

Objectives of the Global Brachytherapy Devices Market Study:

An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence

A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures

An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Brachytherapy Devices Market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges

Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies

Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence

Emergen Research has segmented the global brachytherapy market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

High Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy

Low Dose Rate (LDR) Brachytherapy

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Prostate Cancer

Gynecological Cancer

Breast Cancer

Skin Cancer

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Global Brachytherapy Devices Market has been classified into the subsequent geographical segments:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some of the Major Issues Addressed in the Report:

What are the most popular market segments?

What are the current scenario’s business risks and consequences for market growth and forecasting?

Who are the market’s primary players, and how are they dealing with a variety of issues?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Brachytherapy Devices Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Brachytherapy Devices Market By Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Brachytherapy Devices Market By Body Part Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Brachytherapy Devices Market By Therapy Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Brachytherapy Devices Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Brachytherapy Devices Market Regional Outlook

